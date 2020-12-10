For Love & Lemons Launched Athleisure & Suddenly, I Want To Work Out

Scroll To See More Images

I’m a huge For Love & Lemons fan, and I can’t walk into Victoria’s Secret to stock up on 5/$30 panties without moseying over to the in-store FL&L section, where I always end up dropping the most coin. Unfortunately, 2020 didn’t exactly have me out and about, hitting the town in cute dresses, tops and lingerie. Don’t get me wrong—I’m still buying all of the above, but I’m particularly excited about the launch of For Love & Lemons new activewear range, a collection that allows me to enjoy the brand’s signature aesthetic while chilling at home in sweats or hitting the gym in leggings.

For Love & Leisure for Victoria’s Secret is a brand-new range full of mix-and-match sweats, sports bras, leggings and undergarments just begging to be worn in your cliché-but-necessary “New year, new me” Instagram post. If you’re like me, you buy some sweats for street style and others for actual lounging, but this range is the perfect happy medium, with trendy silhouettes, lingerie details and a color palette of pinks, blues, greens and grays that I’m adding to my mood board ASAP.

While I can totally see myself wearing these pieces to the gym, FL&L notes that most are designed for low-impact workouts, so throw em on for squats and long walks and look to VS’s other gym attire for intense cardio. That said, for anyone not interested in pretending to be a fitness influencer for exactly one week in January, these pieces are the perfect elevated loungewear essentials to replace your grubby college sweats and those pilling leggings you swore would last when you bought them at the start of quarantine. You deserve an upgrade, and this is it!

Read on for my faves from the new For Love & Leisure line, and shop the whole range now on the Victoria’s Secret site.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Josie Sweatshirt + Sweatpants

If you’re looking for some new loungewear for 2021, look no further than this seriously-chic set. The Josie Sweatshirt and matching Josie Sweatpants both feature ribbed trim and draw cord details that allow you to cinch in and highlight the waist.

Bella Dress

This two-tone blue dress is a major standout that just screams Sporty Spice. Part activewear part bodycon dress, this is exactly what I’d wear for a date on which my Hinge match and I walk the Brooklyn Bridge together. Cute!

Romy Lounge Bra + Dani Biker Short

My favorite piece hands-down has to be the Romy Lounge Bra with its faux-layered look, available in both green and pink. Either colorway pairs perfectly with the matching Dani Biker Shorts, another staple I’ll be wearing well into spring and summer.

Lila Lounge Bra + Panty

In true For Love & Lemons fashion, there had to be some undergarments! The Lila Lounge Bra and Lila Panty come in white or black, and I wouldn’t blame you for snagging both. I love the longline silhouette of the bra and the high-cut sides on the undies.