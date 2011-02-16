Football Player Steve McNair Found Dead

ESPN tragically reported on Saturday that former Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Steve McNair was the victim of a homicide. McNair was found dead in the Nashville residence that he shared with friend Wayne Neeley. Saleh Kazemi, identified by police spokesman as a “friend” of McNair, was found dead beside him. According to police, the 36-year-old McNair was shot twice in the head and twice in the chest and Kazemi was shot in the head. A public memorial service for the athlete will be held on Thursday in Whites Creek, Tennessee, followed by a memorial service at the Mount Zion Baptist Church and a funeral on Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. McNair left behind four sons and Mechelle McNair, his wife of 12 years.