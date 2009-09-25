Football Picks 2009: NFL and NCAA

Football season is in full swing, which means we’ve officially lost all of the boys in our lives on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. There are really only two options in this scenario. If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em, or make plenty of brunch plans with your girls.

We are giving you not only some very important tips to stay informed if you do end up at a sports bar this weekend, cheering on the Gators, but also some runway looks to get you in the mood to look like you know who Bear Bryant is.

Saturday- NCAA:

Topic of conversation: Florida is ranked No. 1, but Tim Tebow (QB) is overrated and won’t make it in the pros.

Will the upset bug continue? No. 4 Ole Miss fell on Thursday to South Carolina; USC was upset by University of Washington last week. Keep an eye out for No. 5 Penn State at home against Iowa- will the ranked team fall?

Game to watch: No. 9 Miami at No. 11 Virginia Tech.

Sunday-NFL:

Topic of conversation: This week is Michael Vick‘s first week eligible after spending time in jail for running a dog fighting ring. It’s just in time too; the Eagles’ QB Donovan McNabb is injured again.

Game to watch: San Francisco 49ers playing at Minnesota, both teams are 2-0. Will Brett Favre‘s glorious start in Minnesota continue?

Monday-NFL:

Topic of conversation: The new Cowboys Stadium (they’re calling it the 9th Wonder of the World). The stadium is amazing and proves that everything is bigger in Texas, but the HD scoreboard is set in just the right spot so kickers can actually hit the screen. Bad move, Dallas.

Game to watch: Carolina at Dallas

If brunch and shopping is what's on your weekend agenda, one of our favorite Spring 2010 shows had a major football influence. Alexander Wang was inspired by the exaggerated shoulders and classic lacing of the uniforms as well as classic varsity jackets.