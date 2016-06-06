17 De-Bloating Foods to Eat Before You Hit the Beach

Since we’re not fans of crash dieting or extreme restrictive cleanses, we’re always in search of meals that fill you up while also cutting down on—or at least not creating—dreaded belly bloat, especially this time of year.
Here are 17 recipes you can go to town eating when the weather’s hot to help keep you full without feeling like the last thing on earth you want to do is strap on a bikini. It’s important to note that everyone’s body responds uniquely to different foods—so even though oatmeal is packed with fiber and keeps your digestive system moving, preventing bloat for some people, others may find that it feels heavy in their stomachs. Science supports these ingredients as bloat-fighters, but definitely experiment to find out what works best for you.
Cucumbers contain fiber and water, both of which can help reduce bloat.
And, if you want to go a step further: "Pickles are fermented cucumbers can act as a probiotic," says Yeung. Throw them into this salad alongside regular sliced cukes.
Tomato Avocado Cucumber Chickpea Salad with Feta
Cooking Classy
Oatmeal is packed with soluble fiber, which "helps with digestion and regular bowel movements," says Yeung.
Peaches and Cream Oatmeal
Cooking Classy
Mixed Berry Vanilla Baked Oatmeal
Berries are "loaded with water and fiber," says Yeung, which means they're a great thing to snack on at the beach, or to add to your breakfast beforehand.
Jules Eats and Treats
"Water-based fruit helps with hydration and debloating," says Yeung. Melons, including honeydew and cantaloupe, are loaded with water, which also makes them a refreshing choice for a day in the sun.
Cantaloupe and Mozzarella Caprese Salad
Foodie Crush
Ditto for watermelon, which is more than 90 percent water and a natural diuretic.
Watermelon Feta and Balsamic Pizza
Skinny Taste
Lentils contain potassium and fiber, which can both help fight bloat (especially when paired with cutting down your salt intake).
Roasted Carrot and Lentil Salad with Tahini Dressing
Skinny Taste
"Generally speaking, most yogurt can help with bloating as it contains live cultures that help maintain healthy gut bacteria. However, if you have an intolerance or allergy to dairy, yogurt may cause bloat," says Yeung.
(Bonus: This snack has yogurt and cucumbers, another de-bloater.)
Dilly Cucumber Bites
Jess Fuel
Artichokes have plenty of fiber, and they make anything taste amazing.
Avocado is also a great source of potassium and fiber, says Yeung, but going overboard can work against you, since even the healthy fats in avocados take a long time to digest. Stick to the proper serving size of 1/4 avocado per meal or snack.
White Bean Artichoke Basil Toast
Pinch of Yum
Eating a balanced diet will help keep bloating to a minimum, Yeung explains, and lean protein sources, like chicken and fish, should be part of a balanced diet.
BLT Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocados
The Garlic Diaries
Salmon is a great source of protein, too, and contains healthy fats.
Smoked Salmon and Avocado Egg Sandwich
Once Upon a Cutting Board
Herbs can add tons of flavor to dishes, which means you need to use less salt. For that reason, they're a total win if you're looking to minimize bloat.
Rosemary Chicken Salad with Avocado
Skinny Taste
"Bananas are a good source of potassium and fiber which help with bloating," says Yeung. A warning, though: "Many of my patients who have gas after eating bananas, likely due to an allergy or sensitivity to its sugar content." Take note of how you feel after eating a banana, and listen to what your body is telling you.
Mango Orange Banana Smoothie
Gimme Delicious
