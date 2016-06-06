StyleCaster
Share

17 De-Bloating Foods to Eat Before You Hit the Beach

What's hot
StyleCaster

17 De-Bloating Foods to Eat Before You Hit the Beach

by
17 De-Bloating Foods to Eat Before You Hit the Beach
15 Start slideshow

Since we’re not fans of crash dieting or extreme restrictive cleanses, we’re always in search of meals that fill you up while also cutting down on—or at least not creating—dreaded belly bloat, especially this time of year.

MORE: 35 One-Pieces That Are Way Hotter than a Bikini

Here are 17 recipes you can go to town eating when the weather’s hot to help keep you full without feeling like the last thing on earth you want to do is strap on a bikini. It’s important to note that everyone’s body responds uniquely to different foods—so even though oatmeal is packed  with fiber and keeps your digestive system moving, preventing bloat for some people, others may find that it feels heavy in their stomachs. Science supports these ingredients as bloat-fighters, but definitely experiment to find out what works best for you.

MORE: How to Burn Belly Fat by Next Weekend

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

17 de-bloating foods to eat for a flat stomach | @stylecaster

Cucumbers contain fiber and water, both of which can help reduce bloat.

And, if you want to go a step further: "Pickles are fermented cucumbers can act as a probiotic," says Yeung. Throw them into this salad alongside regular sliced cukes.

Tomato Avocado Cucumber Chickpea Salad with Feta

Cooking Classy

Photo: Cooking Classy

Oatmeal is packed with soluble fiber, which "helps with digestion and regular bowel movements," says Yeung.

Peaches and Cream Oatmeal

Cooking Classy

Photo: Cooking Classy

Mixed Berry Vanilla Baked Oatmeal

Berries are "loaded with water and fiber," says Yeung, which means they're a great thing to snack on at the beach, or to add to your breakfast beforehand.

Jules Eats and Treats

Photo: Jules Eats and Treats

"Water-based fruit helps with hydration and debloating," says Yeung. Melons, including honeydew and cantaloupe, are loaded with water, which also makes them a refreshing choice for a day in the sun.

Cantaloupe and Mozzarella Caprese Salad

Foodie Crush

Photo: Foodie Crush

Ditto for watermelon, which is more than 90 percent water and a natural diuretic.

Watermelon Feta and Balsamic Pizza

Skinny Taste

Photo: Skinny Taste

Lentils contain potassium and fiber, which can both help fight bloat (especially when paired with cutting down your salt intake).

Roasted Carrot and Lentil Salad with Tahini Dressing

Skinny Taste

Photo: Skinny Taste

5-Minute Lentil Tomato Salad

The Garden Grazer

Photo: The Garden Grazer

"Generally speaking, most yogurt can help with bloating as it contains live cultures that help maintain healthy gut bacteria. However, if you have an intolerance or allergy to dairy, yogurt may cause bloat," says Yeung.

(Bonus: This snack has yogurt and cucumbers, another de-bloater.)

Dilly Cucumber Bites

Jess Fuel

Photo: Jess Fuel

Breakfast Granola Fruit Tart with Yogurt

Jessica Gavin

Photo: Jessica Gavin

Artichokes have plenty of fiber, and they make anything taste amazing.

Avocado is also a great source of potassium and fiber, says Yeung, but going overboard can work against you, since even the healthy fats in avocados take a long time to digest. Stick to the proper serving size of 1/4 avocado per meal or snack.

White Bean Artichoke Basil Toast

Pinch of Yum

Photo: Pinch of Yum

Eating a balanced diet will help keep bloating to a minimum, Yeung explains, and lean protein sources, like chicken and fish, should be part of a balanced diet.

BLT Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocados

The Garlic Diaries

Photo: The Garlic Diaries

Salmon is a great source of protein, too, and contains healthy fats.

Smoked Salmon and Avocado Egg Sandwich

Once Upon a Cutting Board

Photo: Once Upon a Cutting Board

Herbs can add tons of flavor to dishes, which means you need to use less salt. For that reason, they're a total win if you're looking to minimize bloat.

Rosemary Chicken Salad with Avocado

Skinny Taste

Photo: Once Upon a Cutting Board

"Bananas are a good source of potassium and fiber which help with bloating," says Yeung. A warning, though: "Many of my patients who have gas after eating bananas, likely due to an allergy or sensitivity to its sugar content." Take note of how you feel after eating a banana, and listen to what your body is telling you.

Mango Orange Banana Smoothie

Gimme Delicious

Photo: Gimme Delicious

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Your Comprehensive Guide to Summer's Best Swimsuit Trends

Your Comprehensive Guide to Summer's Best Swimsuit Trends
Tags:

Promoted Stories

17 de-bloating foods to eat for a flat stomach | @stylecaster
share