12 Actually Satisfying Recipes That Boost Metabolism and Burn Fat

You may see the phrases metabolism-boosting and fat-burning and roll your eyes because they’ve been so hyped up by health magazines and websites, but facts remain facts: Certain foods really do help your body burn fat more efficiently than others because they’re slower to digest or they eliminate other factors that could be slowing your body down.
Click through to find out how these 12 filling (and gorgeous) recipes can help you torch calories while you chow down.
Lean meats take a lot of energy to break down, meaning your body burns calories as it digests it. Try these lean steak fajitas.
Foodie Crush
Whole grains are packed with protein, fiber, and slow-to-digest complex carbs, which help keep your metabolism burning. This kale butternut squash farro salad is a yummy way to get them.
For the Love of Basil
Asparagus farro risotto with sweet peas is another great source of whole grains.
Posh in Progress
This tomato barley salad will slow your digestion and speed up your metabolism.
Pip and Ebby
Salmon contains oils that may help lower certain hormones in your body (such as leptin) that have been linked to weight gain. Try these lemon and dill barbecue salmon kabobs to help your body process food more efficiently.
Plating Pixels
If you're in the mood for something a tad more exotic—but just as good for you—grill up some pineapple and pepper Caribbean salmon kabobs.
Joyful Healthy Eats
Smoked salmon sandwiches are a summery way to get that metabolism-boosting fish.
The Fed Up Foodie
Almonds are full of fatty acids that may help rev up your metabolism. Snack on them or add them to salads, such as this almond, berry, and chicken spinach salad.
Chelsea's Messy Apron
To get almonds into savory meals, cook up a dish like this almond crusted chicken with lemon zucchini noodles.
Slim Sanity
Fiber- and antioxidant-rich blueberries keep your body clean and its digestive system running smoothly (read: a faster metabolism). One yummy way to get them: this blueberry chicken chopped salad.
Gimme Some Oven
Consider this dish a two-for-one: Blueberry balsamic glazed salmon has two of the major metabolism-boosters.
The Wholesome Dish