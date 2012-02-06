Food Trucks Heading To OWS, Leaving The Drums At Home

Well, this is a nice little change. After all of the controversy surrounding the activities at Zuccotti Park, the area is finally feeding New York’s desire for the finer things in life. Naturally, we’re talking about our deep and undying love for food trucks.

A brand spankin’ new lunchtime market is heading to the financial district, and it’s made up of twenty-one trucks serving everything from ice cream sandwiches to dumplings (oh, and the Milk Truck will also be there?). It’s got a spiffy name too: The Food Truck Court. You can check it out for yourself Monday through Friday from 11 am to 3 pm, but we highly suggest you leave your sleeping bag and and ironic homemade signs at home.