40 Under-$100 Finds for the Fashion Foodie

Foodies, rejoice! The #HotGirlsEatingPizza movement is in full effect, and we couldn’t be more excited to show off our love for the stuff (and, you know, eating in general). After a long day, all we usually want to do is curl up on the couch with the TV remote in one hand and a slice of cheesy goodness in the other. And while this doesn’t happen as often as I’d like, I’ll be the first to admit that not only do I plan my weekends around brunch, I even wake up thinking about bae (as in, bacon and eggs, of course).

As a foodie who loves fashion, I couldn’t contain my excitement when I recently discovered Soludos’s new platform espadrilles embroidered with Popsicles, my favorite summer snack. And since I know I’m not the only one with #EEEEEATS on the brain, I’ve rounded up the best food-themed clothes and accessories from around the web—calories not included.

Fresh fruits, fried foods, and frozen treats—there’s something to satisfy every craving. In the slideshow, shop 40 under-$100 styles that look good enough to eat. (But, uh, don’t try to—k?)