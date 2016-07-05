StyleCaster
Share

40 Under-$100 Finds for the Fashion Foodie

What's hot
StyleCaster

40 Under-$100 Finds for the Fashion Foodie

by
40 Under-$100 Finds for the Fashion Foodie
40 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Foodies, rejoice! The #HotGirlsEatingPizza movement is in full effect, and we couldn’t be more excited to show off our love for the stuff (and, you know, eating in general). After a long day, all we usually want to do is curl up on the couch with the TV remote in one hand and a slice of cheesy goodness in the other. And while this doesn’t happen as often as I’d like, I’ll be the first to admit that not only do I plan my weekends around brunch, I even wake up thinking about bae (as in, bacon and eggs, of course).

MORE: The 50 Best Shopping Sites for Girls on a Budget

As a foodie who loves fashion, I couldn’t contain my excitement when I recently discovered Soludos’s new platform espadrilles embroidered with Popsicles, my favorite summer snack. And since I know I’m not the only one with #EEEEEATS on the brain, I’ve rounded up the best food-themed clothes and accessories from around the web—calories not included.

Fresh fruits, fried foods, and frozen treats—there’s something to satisfy every craving. In the slideshow, shop 40 under-$100 styles that look good enough to eat. (But, uh, don’t try to—k?)

MORE: How to Kill It in the Junior Department: 30 ‘Teen’ Pieces You Can Definitely Wear

0 Thoughts?
1 of 40

Peach Hat, $32; at Unif

Egghausted Tee & Short Pajama Set, $33; at ASOS

Pizza Besties Pin Set, $22; at Laser Kitten

Venessa Arizaga Have a Pizza My Heart Bracelet, $75; at Avenue 32

Future State Burger Tee, $19.99 (was $42); at Urban Outfitters

Late Night Authentic Sneaker, $55; at Vans

Vintage Levi High-Waist Denim Cut-Off Burger Shorts, $75; at Etsy store WTFEmbroidery

Heart Lolli Patch, $12; at Tuesday Bassen

Cupcake Stud Earring, $9.95; at Etsy store ObsessoriesLA

Sophie Hulme Banana-Embellished Suede and Leather Keychain, $57 (was $190); at Net-A-Porter

Banana Split Boypant, $8; at Topshop

Botanical Pineapple T-Shirt, $39.50; at J.Crew

Printed Bermuda Shorts with Belt, $19.99 (was $29.90); at Zara

Kate Spade New York Ibis Sandal, $98; at Zappos

Kate Landry Watermelon Frame Clutch, $60; Dillards

Platform Smoking Slipper, $75; at Soludos

Wattz Up Fry or Die External Battery, $40; at Nasty Gal

BigMouth Inc. Donut Microfiber Beach Blanket, $25; at Nordstrom

SunnyLife Ice Cream Cone Fan, $15; at Gracious Home

Kate Spade New York Flavor of the Month Ice Cream iPad Mini 2/3 Case, $45.99 (was $70); at Macy's

Lolli Swim Milk n' Cookies iPhone 6/6s Case, $33; at Revolve

Lemon Pattern Ankle Socks, $1.90; at Forever 21

Embroidered Short, $55; at J.Crew

Nice Slice Watermelon Umbrella, $27; at Paperchase

Fried Egg Coin Purse, $20; at Skinny Dip

Avocado iPhone 6 Plus/6s Plus Case, $38; at Wildflower Cases

Printed T-Shirt, $7.99 (was $15.90); at Zara

Kale Unisex Crew Sweatshirt, $64; at Suburban Riot

Playdate Necklace, $12; at Anthropologie

Blue Popsicle Scarf, $38; at Printed Village

Slydes Big Banana Slider, $35; at Topshop

Maison Jules Sleeveless Cherry-Print Fit & Flare Dress, $39.99 (was $69.50); at Macy's

Lovesun That's Bananas Swimsuit, $64; at Motel Rocks

Super Cute Novelty Tutti Frutti Fun Round Sunglasses, $10.95; at Emblem Eyewear

Noisy May Petite Watermelon Embroidered Denim Jacket, $89; at ASOS

Truly Madly Deeply Fresh Ringer Tee, $34; at Urban Outfitters

Triple Decker Linen Sneakers, $49.95 (was $60); at Keds

Kitsch Sandwich Pencil Case, $44; at Betsey Johnson

Donut Charm Choker, $5.50; at Simplosity

Fast Food Burger Speaker, $9.99 (was $14.90); at Forever 21

Next slideshow starts in 10s

15 Small Ways to Upgrade Your Living Room

15 Small Ways to Upgrade Your Living Room
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share