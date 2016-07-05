40 Under-$100 Finds for the Fashion Foodie

Foodies, rejoice! The #HotGirlsEatingPizza movement is in full effect, and we couldn’t be more excited to show off our love for the stuff (and, you know, eating in general). After a long day, all we usually want to do is curl up on the couch with the TV remote in one hand and a slice of cheesy goodness in the other. And while this doesn’t happen as often as I’d like, I’ll be the first to admit that not only do I plan my weekends around brunch, I even wake up thinking about bae (as in, bacon and eggs, of course).
As a foodie who loves fashion, I couldn’t contain my excitement when I recently discovered Soludos’s new platform espadrilles embroidered with Popsicles, my favorite summer snack. And since I know I’m not the only one with #EEEEEATS on the brain, I’ve rounded up the best food-themed clothes and accessories from around the web—calories not included.
Fresh fruits, fried foods, and frozen treats—there’s something to satisfy every craving. In the slideshow, shop 40 under-$100 styles that look good enough to eat. (But, uh, don’t try to—k?)
Egghausted Tee & Short Pajama Set, $33; at ASOS
Venessa Arizaga Have a Pizza My Heart Bracelet, $75; at Avenue 32
Late Night Authentic Sneaker, $55; at Vans
Vintage Levi High-Waist Denim Cut-Off Burger Shorts, $75; at Etsy store WTFEmbroidery
Sophie Hulme Banana-Embellished Suede and Leather Keychain, $57 (was $190); at Net-A-Porter
Banana Split Boypant, $8; at Topshop
Botanical Pineapple T-Shirt, $39.50; at J.Crew
Printed Bermuda Shorts with Belt, $19.99 (was $29.90); at Zara
Kate Spade New York Ibis Sandal, $98; at Zappos
Kate Landry Watermelon Frame Clutch, $60; Dillards
Platform Smoking Slipper, $75; at Soludos
Wattz Up Fry or Die External Battery, $40; at Nasty Gal
BigMouth Inc. Donut Microfiber Beach Blanket, $25; at Nordstrom
Kate Spade New York Flavor of the Month Ice Cream iPad Mini 2/3 Case, $45.99 (was $70); at Macy's
Lolli Swim Milk n' Cookies iPhone 6/6s Case, $33; at Revolve
Embroidered Short, $55; at J.Crew
Nice Slice Watermelon Umbrella, $27; at Paperchase
Printed T-Shirt, $7.99 (was $15.90); at Zara
Slydes Big Banana Slider, $35; at Topshop
Maison Jules Sleeveless Cherry-Print Fit & Flare Dress, $39.99 (was $69.50); at Macy's
Super Cute Novelty Tutti Frutti Fun Round Sunglasses, $10.95; at Emblem Eyewear
Noisy May Petite Watermelon Embroidered Denim Jacket, $89; at ASOS
Triple Decker Linen Sneakers, $49.95 (was $60); at Keds
Fast Food Burger Speaker, $9.99 (was $14.90); at Forever 21