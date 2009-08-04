The Food Network’s Wine+Food Festival

Attention to all my fellow Food Network lovers out there! Cancel your 3-day getaway over Columbus Day weekend this October, and plan on spending it here in Manhattan at the Food Network Wine+Food Festival presented by Food&Wine and Travel+Leisure magazines.

First off, let’s briefly discuss some of the legendary chefs and food network stars that will be coming together to celebrate all that is culinary. There are food network chefs and personalities such as, Bobby Flay, Rachael Ray, Paula Deen (along with her sons, Bobby and Jamie), Alton Brown, Ina Garten, Guy Fieri, etc. Than we have big dogs in the industry like the forever talented and hilarious chef, Anthony Bourdain (of No Reservations), restaurateur and Top Chef judge, Tom Colicchio, and world renowned chef and co-owner of Le Bernardin here in NYC, Eric Ripert, (just to name a few).

These events may take place October 8th-11th, but tickets are on sale now and going fast. You can take part in culinary demonstrations at just $35 a ticket, watching Tyler Florence create the “ultimate” meal, or enjoying a quick and delicious Italian with Giada DeLaurentis, (maybe she’ll bring baby Jade). You can even participate in a sushi rolling class taught by the Iron Chef himself, Masaharu Morimoto. Tickets start at $10 and top out at $500. This includes kid’s cooking classes, interviews and discussions with top chefs and foodies, yummy food and wine tastings, and elaborate dinner parties to be held mainly at Chelsea Market.

The proceeds of this weekend are set to benefit the charities, Share Our Strength and Food Bank For New York City. Also, with any ticket purchase of $75 or more you will receive a free, one-year subscription to either Food&Wine or Travel+Leisure magazine. So forget traveling, and learn, enjoy, and most importantly taste all that these culinary icons have to offer.