This $17 TikTok-Viral Hack Works ‘Better Than Plastic Wrap’ at Keeping Your Produce Fresh For Longer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I love to cook up a storm like Chef Carmy from The Bear (minus the chaos and screaming), and with that, comes cleanup. I never quite know what to do with the little stubs of zucchini and onion that are leftover on my chopping board. Do I put them in Tupperware? Do I find a plastic bag to stuff them in? TikTok, per usual, has the answer. Users have found a hack that’ll extend the lifespan of your fruits and vegetables and make storing them a breeze.

Food Huggers’ Reusable Silicone Food Savers are round silicone lids that cover the ends of your used fruits, vegetables and canned foods. They’ll save you so much time looking for a container, Ziploc bag, aluminum foil or plastic wrap—all of which, by the way, don’t always do the best job at preserving your produce.

As shown in this TikTok from @teresalauracaruso that has garnered nearly 700,000 views, Food Savers come in a variety of sizes so you should never be without a lid that fits perfectly. Teresa uses them to seal a lemon, onion and can of beans, which shows just how versatile and convenient they can be in the kitchen.

The lids give you an air-tight seal that prevents your foods from going bad quickly. They can cover tomatoes, apples, cucumbers, bananas, cheese, you name it.

Even better, they’re eco-friendly in that they’re reusable and get rid of single-use plastic in your kitchen. Plus, if you typically keep your used produce in Tupperware, Food Savers will clear up more space in your fridge.

Sure, you might have to clean your lids, but luckily, they’re dishwasher safe, durable and rip-resistant.

Storing your food and keeping it fresh, as well as saving space and being kind to the earth has never been easier. Grab your own five-piece set of lids for just $17 on Amazon, and ditch your bulky containers and plastic bags. It’s high time you enjoy your produce for longer!

RELATED: This Simple Hack Keeps Your Refrigerator So Tidy, You Won’t Have to Clean It Ever Again

If you’re still a bit skeptical of these silicone lids, take it from shoppers who have showered the product with praise.

“I bought these in early November and have been using them ever since (three months). I’ve used them for red onions, cucumber, bell peppers, tomatoes—large and small—and the occasional banana,” raved one reviewer. “I LOVE them. I feel like the produce lasts longer than if stored in a baggie.”

“These look so pretty in your fridge, and they have really saved me a lot of money from No.1 throwing away less food and No.2 not buying plastic wrap to use once and throw away,” another shopper explained. “They really work and keep food fresh for a long time. I think they may even work better than plastic wrap which I can never get to stick anyway. They clean up easily and store nested in each other so they don’t take up much space. The fact they are cheerful bright colors is just a bonus. I may order a second set in different colors!”

When you’re cooking frequently at home, a hack of any kind can do wonders (work smarter, am I right?). Save food, fridge space, money and the earth with Food Huggers’ Reusable Silicone Food Savers. Chef Carmy would certainly approve.