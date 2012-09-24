Food at the New Barclays Center Includes Caviar and Foie Gras

The much touted Barclays Center, the home of the Brooklyn Nets, is finally opening its doors on September 28th for eight sold-out Jay-Z concerts (it should be noted he’s a minority owner of the Nets). On November 1st the Nets will christen the space with a game against the New York Knicks. That’s all well and good, but seriously the food being offered up in the arena might just overshadow the entertainment.

The concession stands in the Barclays Center have been branded by developer Bruce Ratner and his team as “Brooklyn Taste” and emphasize local Brooklyn restaurants. Levy Restaurants, which is managing food operations, scouted over 130 Brooklyn restaurants looking for the right fits.

Barclays Center is sending a clear message that going to a sports stadium doesn’t have to be a hamburger and hotdog experience. Foie gras, hand-sliced ham and even caviar (inspired by Mikhail Prokhorov, Russian billionaire and Nets majority owner) will all be offered.

Just some of the restaurants that you can expect concessions from include Brooklyn Bangers, from Michelin-starred chef Saul Bolton, Zakary’s Pelaccio’s Fatty ‘Cue, Clinton Hill Burgers, Fort Greene Grill and the Red Hook Lobster Pound. There will also be Brooklyn icons like Nathan’s Famous and L&B Spumoni in the space and artisanal food options from McClure’s Pickles, Brooklyn Cupcake, Calexico and Baked in Brooklyn Flatbread Crisps.

Brooklyn Farmacy and Soda Fountain will serve root beer and Coke floats. Buffalo Boss, owned by Jay-Z’s cousin Jamar White, is attempting to elevate the chicken wing. There are 37 concession stands altogether in the arena and the only official restaurant in the stadium is Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club.

There is even talk of offering “Brooklyn Taste” cooking classes and a cookbook. We wouldn’t be surprised if this drew in a whole new audience, the kind of audience more interested in lobster rolls then, say, Kris Humphries.