Foo Fighters Play New Song at White House

Janice
by

This past weekend, The Foo Fighters graced the White House lawn as a part of an Independence Day concert. (PS: I totally forgot to buy America a Happy Birthday card. Eff. Meh, I’ll just say it got lost in the mail…) The concert was hosted by Jimmy Fallon* who like the first Twitter in space had little of importance to say.

Although the Foo Fighters had their set cut short by the fireworks, they managed to debut a new song, “Wheels.” According to their press release, “Wheels” will be on a new untitled album to be released in November.

Here’s a video of the Foo Fighters’ new song in front of the White House.

*Don’t get me wrong, I have a mega crush on Jimmy Fallon but, like… he can stop smiling at the camera during Late Night now. That’s enough.

