Foo Fighters Play New Song at White House

This past weekend, The Foo Fighters graced the White House lawn as a part of an Independence Day concert. (PS: I totally forgot to buy America a Happy Birthday card. Eff. Meh, I’ll just say it got lost in the mail…) The concert was hosted by Jimmy Fallon* who like the first Twitter in space had little of importance to say.

Although the Foo Fighters had their set cut short by the fireworks, they managed to debut a new song, “Wheels.” According to their press release, “Wheels” will be on a new untitled album to be released in November.

Here’s a video of the Foo Fighters’ new song in front of the White House.

