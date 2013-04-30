Following Ann Curry Scandal Matt Lauer Buys $1.4 Million Yacht and Names It ‘Resilient’

It’s no secret that Matt Lauer has had an incredibly difficult year. The “Today” co-anchor was deemed responsible in the media for his former co-host Ann Curry’s incredibly controversial departure from the show. Numerous reports labeled him as beyond difficult, cold, and essentially a 55-year-old male diva. So, as anyone with a $25 million annual contract would do, Lauer has decided he needed something to help him relax at this $15 million Hamptons mansion—and therefore bought a $1.4 million Hinckley T38 yacht.

The brand new yacht is named “Resilient”—and frankly, given the public beating he’s taken recently, we can only assume it’s a way of keeping his confidence high. It could also refer to his marriage with model Annette Roque (the duo have had ups and downs over the years, with a divorce petition filed—but removed—back in 2006).

Lauer’s house is quite the luxurious pile of bricks, with a $3.5 million parcel located next to the main grounds that the couple are currently turning into a horse farm—complete with 36 horse stalls, a riding arena, and a large pond. It will include an indoor arena as well when it’s officially done.

Clearly, even if the public seems to bitterly hate him, Lauer’s having the last laugh—or at least he’s laughing all the way to the bank.

