Who To Follow At SXSW 2012: Your Festival Twitter Guide

As tough as it is to navigate around the mega-festival known as SXSW (there’s so much to do!), it can be just as difficult figuring out how to make the most of your festival time using Twitter. Twitter can be a huge help when it comes to keeping you in the know during the Austin-based festival’s run, so you’d be wise to start following those that will be tweeting out all of the SXSW updates and insider information you’ll need to have to get the best possible festival experience.

We’ve compiled a list of Twitter accounts you should follow if you’re down in Austin for the festival, and I suppose if you just want to feel like you’re show-hopping and enjoying the late, you can also follow these Twitter birds just for the fun of it. Remember, the Interactive and Film sections begin March 9th and the Music part of the festival kicks off March 13th.

Happy Tweeting!

SXSW (@SXSW): The official SXSW Twitter account will keep you up-to-date on all of the conference developments and announcements you’ll need to know.

Spin Magazine (@SPINsxsw): The magazine will tweet out music news, reviews and links to free downloads from the festival. Check back for updates on the SPIN Stubb’s party in particular.

Brooklyn Vegan (@bvSXSW): Team members from the music blog will tweet all things SXSW from the Brooklyn Vegan POV.

Austinist (@austinist): For a local perspective on festival happenings, follow this Austin-based blog following Austin culture, food, news and more.

AV Club (@avclubsxsw): The Onion’s arts and entertainment site will provide festival-related content and tweets suring SXSW.

CNN (@CNNSXSW): The news organization will produce original coverage and tweets from Austin throughout SXSW’s run.

Style X at SXSW (@styleXaustin): Style X is the official “fashion discovery showcase” of SXSW which will take place at the Austin Convention Center from March 16th to March 17th. Follow for news on Austin style during the SXSW festival.

