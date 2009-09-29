Foley + Corinna: Dana Foley & Anna Corinna

SC: Do you have a signature recipe? If so, can you share it with us?

AC: A little peanut butter, a little jelly, some bread…



SC: What is your favorite NYC restaurant/LA restaurant?

AC: Diner – Williamsburg, BK.



SC: Do you have a signature cocktail? What is it?

AC: No, but open to auditions.



SC: What was your first AIM screen name?

DF: Don’t have one….

AC: Me neither.



SC: Where is your next travel destination?

DF: Costa Rica.

AC: Vermont to watch the winter roll in.



SC: Where do you see yourself in ten years?

DF: On a beach.

AC: In an old farmhouse in the country somewhere remote and beautiful.



SC: What books are you reading now?

DF: All memoirs.

AC: Adrift and that story about the founder of Facebook – both are really interesting, quick reads.



SC: What’s playing on your iPod right now?

DF: The Bones Royal.



SC: iPhone or Blackberry?

DF: BlackBerry.

AC: iPhone.



SC: Favorite flower?

DF: Pyrenees.

AC: Any and all wildflowers.



SC: Do you have a signature scent? What is it?

DF: CHANEL Allure.

AC: Still looking.



SC: What is your dream project?

AC: Would love to do a jewelry project – super crazy sparkly amazingness.



SC: If you could pick anyone to work with, who would it be?

DF: Anna Corinna.

AC: Dana Foley.



SC: What are some of your style secrets?

DF: Keep it simple.



SC: Who is the Foley + Corinna customer?

DF: Downtown vintage-loving chick.

AC: Sexy striking edgy cool girl that you see at that bar/wedding/party.



SC: Who is the top celebrity you would love to see wearing Foley + Corinna?

AC: I never think of those things – to me it is the most special to have anyone in our clothing/bags and look like a sparkly star. There are so many beautiful women we sell to, I think I have become jaded– they all look so gorgeous. I am constantly impressed by our clients.

SC: You have such a great collection of vintage– tell us about your love for vintage and how it inspires and influences you.

AC: I love vintage– it is how I started in this business– buying and selling inspiration for other designers. When I shop for vintage it is like a treasure hunt, I always find great things. When people go to a flea market and say they could not find anything, I am baffled– I never come out empty-handed. As far as vintage as inspiration, I think it is the best– everything has already been done, we just need to figure out how to update it and make it how we want it NOW.



SC: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

DF: Keep it simple.

AC: Look both ways.



SC: If you could time travel to any period, which would it be?

DF: The ’70s.

AC: Hmmmm, I really like where I am now– can I stay?



SC: How did your interest in fashion begin?

DF: I had to buy milk for my kids. I made things, they made money; I made more things.

AC: I collected vintage– never knew I liked fashion but started selling my vintage collection to make some extra money. I made a lot of money and so I bought more, paid attention to the trends, and bought more. I filled up my other barns with vintage and the fashionable came to me for ideas– soon I realized I could make things too, so I guess my interest in fashion sort of found me…



SC: What has been your biggest challenge in creating the Foley + Corinna brand?

AC: Oh where to begin…??? Having a business does present challenges, lots of them. I deal with things I never could have even imagined– neither Dana nor I went to fashion school or business school. She says every mistake we make and its cost is cheaper than getting an MBA. At this point I know MBAs are expensive, but I think we are going for the MBA/PhD kind of expensive as far as the challenges and mistakes we’ve made, but hey, as long as you learn from them right?



SC: What are your plans for expansion?

AC: We plan to launch an online sales site very soon. We have always wanted more stores, and in general we really think the next couple of years are going to bring good things.



SC: What exciting plans do you have for the future?

AC: More stores, bigger collections, better better better …that is exciting to us.

