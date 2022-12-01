TikTok Users Are Obsessed With This ‘Miracle’ Cleaner That Removes Stains in Seconds—& It’s Down to $6

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Cleaning products might not be the sexiest thing to spend your money or energy on, but the next time you encounter a spill, you’ll be glad you did. Think of it this way: These items keep the things you cherish in tip-top condition, such as rugs and light colored furniture (let’s be real, who hasn’t spilled red wine on one or the other?) Lucky for you, I scoured the internet (TikTok) and discovered an affordable cleaning solution that people actually get excited over.

The Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover earned the approval of TikTok users for its ability to remove stains and grime in seconds on anything from car seats to carpets to furniture. Just witness the magic yourself in this TikTok video from one user, who practically made their white couch look brand new again.

While the spot remover can be utilized in a variety of ways, the formula is exceptional at removing tough stains on carpets, as its name suggests. This TikToker demonstrates exactly how; it only takes a few sprays and a quick wipe down with a rag to completely transform the red spill on their beige carpet.

Per the brand description, the cleaner can remove pet accidents, grease, oil, ink, wine, coffee, cosmetics, rust, food and even blood (scandalous). The water-based solution is non-flammable and odor free, and is safe to use around both pets and children.

Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover

If the on-sale price tag hasn’t hooked you yet, just take a peek through the countless five-star ratings and reviews. People referred to the spot remover as a “miracle” and “simply magic” for emergencies.

“My grandson colored on the seat of his new chair. I sprayed a little on, used very little pressure and wiped it off,” wrote one shopper. “Chair like new! I was amazed! I’m not sure if crayon marks come off fabric easily but it was absolutely no effort at all on getting the markings off!”

Another person called the product “witch craft,” writing, “I read a few reviews that said this stuff was amazing so I thought I would try it out for the stains my cats make on the carpeting in our house. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stains disappear. I even tried it on some stains that were weeks old, and I had previously used the portable carpet cleaner on, and even those disappeared instantaneously.”

If you’re in need of some seriously good cleaning products, jump on adding this to your cart while it’s 59 percent off on Amazon.