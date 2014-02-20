How To Fold a Fitted Sheet

If you are like us you start out with the best of intentions—the laundry is done, and you want your sheets perfectly folded and stacked in your linen closet—but inevitably, the fitted sheet will get the best of you, and you’ll end up haphazardly folding it and shoving in the back of the closet. Take a deep breadth, we’ve been there, and we know its frustrating.

Want to finally master that bad boy? Follow our step-by-step instructions, and before you know it you’ll have a linen closet that might as well be Martha Stewart’s.

Step-by-Step Guide To Folding a Fitted Sheet

Step 1: Lay the sheet on the floor, with the top side (the side you sleep on) facing down.

Step 2: Smooth out the sheet into a rectangle.

Step 3: Flip the two corners on your right inside out.

Step 4: Fold the sheet in half, folding the right-hand corners inside the left-hand corners. At this point the sheet should be flat.

Step 5: Fold the sheet in half.

Step 6: Continue folding just like it is a flat sheet at this point.

Step 7: Voila! The perfect folded fitted sheet!

Still a tad confused? Follow along with the GIF below to finally get this right.

