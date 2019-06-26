18 Foil-Pack Dinners For Easy Weeknight Grilling

Scroll To See More Images

Have you ever tried making a foil-pack dinner on the grill? If you have, you understand what all the fuss is about. If you haven’t—well, you’re missing out. Basically, you portion out your ingredients, then pile them along with seasonings and sauce or oil onto a big piece of foil. Once everything is on, you bunch up the foil into individual packets, then throw them onto a hot grill (or a sheet pan on a hot grill, if you’re worried about dripping) and let everything cook together.

Now, foil-pack dinners aren’t exclusively for the grill. In fact, a few of the recipes below suggest that you make them in the oven. You can opt to do that, or you can just heat your grill to the recommended oven temperature and keep from heating up the whole house. Your call. While most foil-pack dinners call for a combination of meat and vegetables, there are also seafood and vegetarian options included in the list below. In other words, there’s something for everyone in the world of foil-pack grilling. Are you sold yet? If not, you soon will be.

1. Sausage and Cabbage Foil Packs

These sausage and cabbage packs are as delicious as they are budget-friendly.

2. Philly Cheesesteak Foil Packs

Serve the contents of these cheesesteak foil packs straight-up, or sandwich them into a roll.

3. Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch Foil Packs

These luscious, ranch-flavored foil packs cover the vegetable bases with a little bit of broccoli.

4. Salmon and Asparagus Foil Packs

If you’re in the mood, you can also cook up a batch of rice or another whole grain to go along with these salmon-asparagus packs.

5. Garlic Butter Steak and Potato Foil Packs

Feel like steak and potatoes for dinner? Grill ’em together in these mess-free foil packs.

6. Chili Garlic Shrimp Foil Packs

Want a healthy, high-protein meal without any fuss? Try these spicy shrimp foil packs.

7. Parmesan Chicken Foil Packs

It’s not chicken Parm, but this Parmesan chicken sure is tasty in its own right.

8. Shrimp and Broccoli Foil Packs

Grill up a sliced baguette to sop up every last bit of these shrimp and broccoli foil packs.

9. Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Foil Packs

These Cajun surf-and-turf foil packs are so filled with flavor, you’d never guess they were so easy to make.

10. Sausage, Potato, and Green Bean Foil Packs

Sausage, potato, and green been foil packs are the epitome of a square meal, wouldn’t you say?

11. Buttery Steak and Mushroom Foil Packs

Buttery really is the best way to describe these steak and mushroom foil packs.

12. Cheeseburger Hobo Foil Packs

What more do you need than a cheeseburger patty nestled over some grilled potatoes?

13. Sweet Potato Taco Foil Packs

These sweet potato taco packs are filled with spices, beans, beef, and veggies.

14. Foil Pack Chicken Fajitas

As soon as these chicken fajita packs are finished grilling, throw the tortillas on the grill to give ’em a quick warm-through.

15. Foil Pack Sweet Potato Hash

Yes, you can make a breakfast-for-dinner pack on the grill.

16. Grilled Halloumi and Vegetable Packs

Halloumi cheese is perfect for grilling, because it gets soft but still maintains its shape. These vegetarian packs are a great way to experiment with the ingredient if it’s new to you.

17. Curry Cauliflower Foil Packs with Yogurt Sauce

Try these curry cauliflower foil packs on Meatless Monday, or really any day of the week.

18. Garlic Butter White Fish Foil Pack

Don’t worry about these white fish foil packs drying out on the grill—there’s plenty of butter to keep that from happening.