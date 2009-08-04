Fashion Focus on All Points Wet, I Mean West

I thought that the inescapable mud pits would definitely keep the stylish set away from Liberty State Park this weekend for All Points West, but I was wrong. The proof is in the pictures. Here are my fave snapshots from this weekend’s fashion monsoon.

You can’t go wrong with a classic trench and galoshes. Photo: Andrew Katzowitz

Rolled up pants – shoes are optional. Photo: Mark Iantosca

Painted-on skinnies and a scarf belt. Photo: Mark Iantosca

Tie dye denim, peep toe boots and a cross body bag. Photo: Mark Iantosca

Effortless and cool in a tank and shorts. Photo: Mark Iantosca

A Kurt Cobain classic. Photo: Mark Iantosca

Rompers are the perfect party outfit. Photo: Mark Iantosca

We spotted her tattered tee from the Blue Comet Stage. Photo: Mark Iantosca