Fashion Focus on All Points Wet, I Mean West

I thought that the inescapable mud pits would definitely keep the stylish set away from Liberty State Park this weekend for All Points West, but I was wrong. The proof is in the pictures. Here are my fave snapshots from this weekend’s fashion monsoon.
You can’t go wrong with a classic trench and galoshes. Photo: Andrew Katzowitz
Rolled up pants – shoes are optional. Photo: Mark Iantosca
Painted-on skinnies and a scarf belt. Photo: Mark Iantosca
Tie dye denim, peep toe boots and a cross body bag. Photo: Mark Iantosca
Effortless and cool in a tank and shorts. Photo: Mark Iantosca
A Kurt Cobain classic. Photo: Mark Iantosca
Rompers are the perfect party outfit. Photo: Mark Iantosca
We spotted her tattered tee from the Blue Comet Stage. Photo: Mark Iantosca