FNO: Your Guide to the Most Celeb Sightings in One Night

I’m not normally an advocate of asking celebrities for their autographs, but the following events are just too star-studded to deny myself/you of this guilty pleasure. Go ahead, bring your Sharpies. Just try not to drool.

Macy’s Queens Center:

Vogue Editor-In-Chief, Anna Wintour, will host the official start of Fashion’s Night Out at 5 pm. (Which means I want to secure my spot in line to see her, like, right now.) Hair cast members will perform a number from the Tony award-winning musical, while appearances will be made by Michael Kors and other celebrity guests.

Macy’s Queens Center, 90-01 Queens Boulevard, Queens

Stella McCartney:

It’s been widely rumored that Kate Hudson will “make an appearance” at the West 14th Stella McCartney boutique. Though nothing has been confirmed, we still think it’s worth it to browse the store and pray she shows. (I mean, if Anna Wintour can make it to Queens…)

Stella McCartney, 429 West 14th Street

Rachel Roy Pop-Up Store:

Estelle is taking a break from London town to host this NYC event, and the fabulous Lady Bunny will perform.

Rachel Roy Pop-Up Store, 11 Spring Street

Intermix:

Fashion icon Sienna Miller and her sister Savannah will host. We’re dying to see what Sienna will be wearing.

Intermix, 98 Prince Street, 7-10 pm

Chanel:

After pawing through endless racks at the FNO events, head to Chanel’s downtown boutique for some couture-colored loving. You’ll receive a free mini-manicure with the anticipated Jade nail polish, but we’re especially stoked for Alexa Chung‘s DJ set.

Chanel, 139 Spring Street.

Ralph Lauren:

Stars like Camilla Belle, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Elettra Rossellini, Ubah Hassan, Filippa Hamilton and more will make stops by the Ralph Lauren Rhinelander Mansion, while Championship Argentine polo player and Ralph Lauren model Nacho Figueras will host the men’s store event. (What a coincidence- I was just thinking I needed to stop by the Ralph Lauren Men’s store…for…uh…okay do we really need an excuse to check out Nacho?)

Ralph Lauren Rhinelander Mansion, 867 Madison Avenue, 7 – 9 pm

Ralph Lauren Men’s, 381 Bleecker Street, 6-11pm

Versace:

Supermodels Chanel Iman, Jessica Joffee and Hana Soupukova, nightlife maven Amy Sacco and Vogue contributing editor Lauren Santo Domingo will hang out at Versace’s 5th Ave boutique. The Misshapes and Taylor Momsen will stop by as well.

Versace, 675 5th Ave.

Saks 5th Ave:

Try to hold back both the tears and your inner adolescent with this one: Justin Timberlake will promote his clothing line William Rast from 8-9:30 pm.

Saks 5th Ave, East 50th Street

Bergdorf Goodman:

Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi will judge a designer cook-off with Cynthia Rowley, Edward Bess, Gilles Mendel, Lela Rose, Naeem Khan and Peter Som from 6:00 – 7:00 pm. Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, Victoria Beckham, Daria Werbowy and Caroline Trentini will stop by throughout the night, as will designers Alexander Wang, Manolo Blahnik and Narcisco Rodriguez. Andr Leon Talley will be the game show host of Fashion Rules!TM, with teams led by Donna Karan, Linda Fargo and Robert Verdi.

Bergdorf Goodman, 754 5th Ave.

Missoni:

Margherita Missoni and Rachel Zoe will host and offer styling tips to the shoppers at the Madison Avenue boutique. We die. (Act like that wasn’t coming.)

Missoni, 1009 Madison Ave.