FNO: Carine’s World @ Barney’s

Barney’s motto for Fashion’s Night Out: SHOP FOR A CAUSE.

Last night Barney’s New York celebrated FNO by donating 10% of the proceeds from the Madison Avenue store and Barneys.com to the National September 11Memorial & Museum.

Carine Roitfeld—former editor of French Vogue and star of Barney’s Fall 2011 campaign entitled “Carine’s World”—made a surprise appearance to unveil her windows at the Barneys New York Madison Avenue Flagship.

If you missed the event last night, do not worry. Aswe reported back in August, the campaign will be available to you via mailer, Barneys.com and various lifestyle books.

The already legendary images feature Carine’sdaughter Julia Restoin Roitfeld in Givenchy, son Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld in his own clothes, Marie-Ameli Sauv in Balenciaga, Victoire de Castellane in Azzedine Alaa and Dasha Zhukova in Proenza Schouler and Roitfeld herself in Rick Owens.

And be sure to look for intimate quotes from Carine, such as one captioning a photograph of her daughter where she sweetly says, “”Here she looks like I did when I was 18, but prettier!”

And check out Barney’s exclusive “Carine Speaks” video below and visit Barney New York’s YouTube channel to view the entire series.

These are words to live by, fashionistas: