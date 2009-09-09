FNO: Best Downtown

Now that we’ve armed you with our top ten FNO events uptown, it’s time for the top ten downtown events. (Thank god for the free double-decker busses that will be shuttling back and fourth across this night!)

Kirna Zabete:

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler, Narciso Rodriguez, Thakoon, Jason Wu, Peter Som, and Elise Overland are all co-hosting, and will debut their Kirna Zabete-exclusive items.

Kirna Zabete, 96 Greene St.

Nikki Laura:

Fashion’s sweetheart Erin Fetherston will personally style customers in the Nikki Laura boutique. We may or may not have a tough time keeping our cool around her, but we will definitely be leaving with one of her whimsical tutus.

Nikki Laura boutique, 4 Prince Street (at Elizabeth and Bowery)

Vogue Alumni House:

Brad Goreski & Derek Blasberg host at the Bellhaus pop-up shop. The shop will be filled with lines designed by Vogue alums, and include: Hester, Duskin, Doucette Duvall, Thread Social, Prova, Gryphon and Wren.

Bellhaus Pop-up Shop, 57 Bond Street near Bowery

Screaming Mimis

Dig through “Racks of Love,” a compilation of Screaming Mimis vintage put together by the band The Misshapes, fashion columnist Lynn Yaeger, and Paper Magazine editors Kim Hastreiter, Mr. Mickey, and Julia Frakes. A portion of the proceeds will benefit their charities of choice.

Screaming Mimis, 382 Lafayette Street

The Rogan Lineup:

Join Rogan with The Smile and their neighbors for The Rogan Lineup, a bowery district party that celebrates fashion, music, and film. In addition, the Rogan Bouwerie shop will be selling 12 limited-edition, Rogan customized Fashion’s Night Out t-shirts.

Rogan Bouwerie, 330 Bowery (at Bond), from 6-12 am

Rag & Bone:

We will no doubt be parched after our squealing, shouting and “omgs” in awe of Fashion’s Night Out. Luckily. The Brass Monkey is setting up a pop-up Irish Pub in both Rag & Bone locations so we can shop and re-hydrate. Plus, Jessica Stam will be manning one of the registers!

Rag & Bone, 100 Christopher St and 119 Mercer St

OAK and April77:

April 77 has partnered with Oak on Bond, so stop by to customize your own pair of jeans. As if that’s not cool enough, the denim will be seriously discounted, so your one-of-a-kind duds will retail for only $77 a pair.

OAK, 28 Bond Street

Catherine Malandrino:

Love Manhattan but wish you were at FNO Paris instead? Don a beret and head to Catherine Malandrino’s “Paris Meets New York March”-themed boutique and street fair. C’est magnifique!

Catherine Malandrino, 652 Hudson St (corner of Gansevoort St)

Opening Ceremony:

Rub elbows with the designers of Band of Outsiders, Rodarte, Proenza Schoulder, Alexander Wang, and Fendi while you buy special-edition items sold out of vintage automobiles.

Opening Ceremony, 35 Howard Street.

Teen Vogue Bleecker Block Party:

Teen Vogue will take over Bleecker Street and throw a block party. At 7 pm, follow the crowd to Perry Street for Teen Vogue‘s FNO fashion show. Afterwards, Gossip Girl‘s Taylor Momsen will perform with her band The Pretty Reckless. (We’ll be sure to have our blonde mullet wigs and combat boots ready to mosh.)

Bleecker St. (Between 7th Ave South and Bank St.)