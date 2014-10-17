StyleCaster
Fluffy Coats are Trending—Here are 20 to Buy Now

Kristen Bousquet
While, yes, a hot chocolate in your hand and a giant plaid scarf wrapped around your neck may scream fall, there’s nothing that really completes the feeling more a cozy coat to wrap up in all season long—and plush fluffy coats are upon some of the coziest.

We’ve spotted super-plush coats at several top retailers, as well as on a number of street style stars and there’s no denying that—when paired with edgy steples like skinny jeans, leather leggings, or minidresses and combat boots—they look remarkably cool and slightly retro.

So go ahead and check out the 20 styles we’re crushing on right now and get to shopping, stat.

Celine Teddy Faux Fur Pink; $104.48 at missguidedus.com

Pins And Needles Sherpa Furry Robe Coat; $149 at urbanoutfitters.com

Brown Plain Thick Round Neck Fur Parka, $65; at Chichic

Numph Mariko Sherpa Coat; $220 at urbanoutfitters.com

La Garconne Moderne 
Berber Fur Coat; $695 at lagarconne.com

The Laden Showroom X Paisie Teddy Bear Faux Fur Coat, $227; at ASOS

Kimchi Blue Textured Column Coat; $179 at urbanoutfitters.com

Celine Teddy Faux Fur Coat Black; $104.48 at missguidedus.com

Glamorous Eileen Sherpa Coat; $138 at nastygal.com

Coat With funnel collar; $199 at zara.com

Free People Fuzzy Coat; $298 at shopbop.com

Sandro Coat - Mia; $695 at bloomingdales.com

Whistles Coat - Ira Textured Drop Shoulder Cocoon; $610 at bloomingdales.com

Faux Shearling Cocoon Coat; $119.99 at mango.com

Pile Jacket; $39.95 at hm.com

MINKPINK Coat - Faux Fur; $169 at bloomingdales.com

Wool-blend Coat; $129 at hm.com

Faux Fur Coat; $189.99 at mango.com

Faux Shearling Overcoat; $54.80 at forever21.com

Zipped bouclé coat; $199 at zara.com

