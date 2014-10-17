Fluffy Coats are Trending—Here are 20 to Buy Now

While, yes, a hot chocolate in your hand and a giant plaid scarf wrapped around your neck may scream fall, there’s nothing that really completes the feeling more a cozy coat to wrap up in all season long—and plush fluffy coats are upon some of the coziest.

We’ve spotted super-plush coats at several top retailers, as well as on a number of street style stars and there’s no denying that—when paired with edgy steples like skinny jeans, leather leggings, or minidresses and combat boots—they look remarkably cool and slightly retro.

So go ahead and check out the 20 styles we’re crushing on right now and get to shopping, stat.