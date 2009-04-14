StyleCaster
Flower Power

You may have just seen “HAIR” (and Rebecca Taylor’s spring show may have made you sing), but this hippie look is a far cry from from your mama’s yearbook. You don’t have to go all Age of Aquarius to get this luxe boho look. Pairing your flowy floral tunic with a modern cropped pant and metallic accessories gives this look a new, polished and feminine twist. So whip out the tunics and braided headbands, but please, save the denim cut offs for a day at the beach.

(1) Alloy floral tie-neck tunic, $34.50, at store.alloy.com; (2) Urban Outfitters fabric braided headwrap, $16, at urbanoutfitters.com; (3) Steven Alan dora linen trouser, $295, at stevenalan.com; (4) Topshop suede metallic skinny belt, $40, at topshop.com; (5) Yves Saint Laurent pink diamond rouge pur shine SPF15, $30, at sephora.com; (6) Proenza Schouler oversized square sunglasses, $290, at eluxury.com; (7) Marc Jacobs Daisy limited edition bottle, $57, at sephora.com; (8) Chanel No. 165 organdy nail enamel, $20, at makemeheal.com ; (9) Pour La Victoire pascale, $325, at piperlime.gap.com; (10) J.Crew large metallic-leather gallery hobo, $325, at jcrew.com; (11) Bobbi Brown platinum pink shimmer brick, $40, at lordandtaylor.com

