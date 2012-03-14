Flower Power: Our Top Floral Picks For This Spring

Dare we say spring is finally here? The sunshine is out, our shoulders are bare and we can’t help but smiling from ear to ear. We don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves, yet the proactive shopper inside of us is screaming for new clothes pronto. With the trees and flowers starting to bud, our mind is obviously turning to the floral prints that coated the runway.

What says spring better than wearing a nice little garden on your skirt or shoes? Plus, there are so many directions you can go with this pattern. You can go on with your bad self and rock a floral moment head-to-toe or you can be as subtle as you like with a simple little hair clip to keep those wisps in place in the midst of the March wind. Whichever way you slice it, flower-inspired prints are totally here to stay.

With that in mind, we decided to share with you our favorite items that are on the top of our own shopping lists. Click through the slideshow to get some new ideas for incorporating this key trend into your spring wardrobe!

Want to see what else is on our to-buy lists? Register as a user to see what products we’re currently swooning over.