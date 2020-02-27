Drew Barrymore’s FLOWER Eyewear Just Dropped The Cutest Anti-Blue Light Glasses

Scroll To See More Images

There was once a point in my life when, if ever I ran out of contact lenses, I’d rather cancel all my plans than dare show up in my hideous (OK, hideous-to-me) glasses. It took me a long time to fall in love with glasses as not just a necessity, but an accessory, and even though I’m still a contacts gal, I love a cute pair of frames every now and then. Like, to the point that I’ve even bought glasses with no prescription to wear on top of my contact lenses in the name of fashion! That’s why I’m particularly excited about this FLOWER Eyewear blue light glasses review, because anyone can wear Drew Barrymore’s latest launch—and TBH, everyone should. If you aren’t up to date on the harmful effects of blue light, allow me to convince you that you need these stylish, preventative frames in your life.

Available exclusively on Walmart.com, Barrymore’s FLOWER eyewear does it all, from trendy sunnies to chic prescription glasses, and the brand’s new blue light range is one of their best drops to date. If you aren’t already on the anti-blue-light bandwagon, let me break it down for you. When you’re scrolling Instagram on your phone, binge-watching YouTube videos on your laptop, or even reading a great article on StyleCaster (I know!), your eyes are exposed to blue light rays that, slowly but surely, can damage your retinas. Blue light is hardly the root of all evil (the sun emits blue light rays, too), but with technology taking over our everyday lives, we’re exposed to just ~a little bit too much~ of it. Don’t freak out! And don’t worry about cutting down screen time, either, because blue-light-blocking glasses are a thing. And thanks to Barrymore and FLOWER Eyewear, they’re a cute thing at that.

FLOWER’s new collection features seven different frames, and all the lenses have a yellow tint that helps absorb blue light, in addition to five layers of anti-blue-light coating, overall protecting eyes from an impressive 60% of blue light rays. Throwing on a pair before a few hours of Instagram stalking or keeping them on your desk for when you’re sorting through emails can help lessen eye fatigue. The frames are all priced at $19.94, and ever on theme, they’re named after Barrymore’s fave flowers.

I got the chance to try out the Daisy Frame in Tiger Eye Tortoise, the Marigold Frame in Pyrite Gold, and the Violet Frame in Onyx Black. First things first, if you’re a lover of the oversized glasses look, these aren’t the blue-light-blockers for you. The frames are rather small, and at first, I was worried I’d totally hate them. That said, I found them super cute on, and vibed especially with the Marigold frames, despite my initial worries that they’d give me Harry Potter vibes. They didn’t.

While I loved the look of these glasses IRL, I have to give full disclosure. They are maybe, um, not the best for selfies. I say this because the yellow tint, while perfect for blocking harmful UV rays, definitely reflects into my iPhone’s camera lens, and while the tint is noticeable but not distracting IRL, I struggled when trying to photograph them on my face. If you know me, I find all selfies a little difficult to nail, so this is hardly a dealbreaker, and seeing as they aren’t meant to be worn 24/7, I don’t hold this against them. I still think they’re adorable, and I definitely ended up wearing my Marigold frames out of the office on a coffee run or two, even though I knew I wouldn’t be looking at a screen. I didn’t want to take them off!

Overall, I was really pleased with the FLOWER Eyewear blue light frames, and low-key looked forward to putting them on before diving into a day of work on my laptop. As someone who works online all damn day, putting on these blue-light-blockers became the equivalent of putting on my metaphorical thinking cap; I was in Work Mode! You don’t have to be terrified of blue light rays, but hey, why not play it safe when there’s a stylish prevention option? If you’re ready to drop a $20 on a pair of your own, you can shop FLOWER Eyewear’s entire range exclusively on the Walmart site.

