This Edible-Flower Doughnuts Recipe Was Practically Made for Instagram

Remember the coffee corner we made a couple weeks ago? Well, what’s coffee without a little something (preferably sweet) to go beside it?! Enter, the doughnut!

I was wandering the aisles of Target the other day—OK, every day—and came across a doughnut pan. I had to scoop one up immediately and give it a try. I am not really a great baker, but the new kitchen in my apartment has inspired me to try out some new recipes.

And I have to say, these doughnuts are so simple and quick to make, and a secret ingredient made them extra tasty … hint hint, it’s Coffee-Mate French Vanilla Flavored Creamer. And since we were saving calories by not deep-frying, it was only right that we scoop on the frosting. Delish!

To top them off, inspired by David Bromstad’s gorgeous collection of floral Coffee-Mate bottles, I called around and found a specialty grocery store that sold the most lovely-looking edible flowers. They fit perfectly in the center of each doughnut, making a treat almost (emphasis on almost) too pretty too eat!

Consider my coffee time officially inspired and upgraded. Ingredients and recipe after the break!

Ingredients

2 cups of cake flour

3/4 cups sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

3/4 cup buttermilk

1 Tbsp coffee

2 large eggs

2 Tbsp melted butter

1 tsp vanilla

1 can vanilla frosting

1/2 Tbsp French Vanilla Coffee-Mate Creamer

Instructions



1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Grease and flour pan.

2. Sift together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large mixing bowl.

3. Stir in buttermilk, eggs, butter, vanilla, French Vanilla Coffee-Mate Creamer and coffee. Beat until combined.

4. Fill the doughnut mold 2/3 full.

5. Bake 10–12 minutes until the top of the doughnuts are firm and bouncy.

6. Let the doughnuts cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then flip the tin over on a cooling rack until they are cooled completely.

7. For extra flavor, in a medium size bowl, mix together the frosting and Coffee-Mate French Hazelnut Flavored Creamer. Spread the frosting on a doughnut and add an edible flower for a sweet start to your morning.

Growing up in Wisconsin, Jenni Radosevich was always creating her own style. If she saw something in a magazine that she couldn’t find in her local department store, she would make it herself. After moving to New York City, Jenni started a career at InStyle magazine, working as a graphic designer and DIY columnist. The column evolved into a website, ISpyDIY.com, and a book, I Spy DIY Style. I Spy DIY has moved into a warehouse studio space, where Jenni and her team teach classes, host DIY events, and continue to create crafty content for the website. Follow along on Instagram at @ispydiy.