The Flower Crown Is About To Make A Triumphant Return, I Hope You’re Ready

When the Coachella line-up is released, the music festival fashion sphere begins to take over Pinterest, TikTok, Instagram and any other platform that provides style inspiration. Visions of denim cut-offs, flash tattoos, Vanessa Hudgens, ferris wheels and Revolve influencers cloud our screens as the internet prepares for another year of festival fashion. Last year, festival fashion fell into a bit of a slump with casual, minimalist looks being worn by big celebs like Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber. This year, however, there’s hope for festival fashion again with fun trends on the horizon. The one I’m most excited about off the top of my (literal) head? The return of the flower crown trend. Yep, that’s right, flower crowns are returning to take their rightful place amongst festival fashion royalty.

The last time we heard about flower crowns, was between the years of 2012 and 2016. Flower crown kits, DIY video tutorials, pop-ups and more dominated any music festival or event. From the fresh flowers to the fakes, the accessory was an easy way to maximize a festival look and channel a more free-spirited version of yourself. Then, suddenly, flower crowns vanished—exiled to the land of “cheugy’ trends. That is, until, this year when the trend will naturally come back into bloom as a result of the corresponding rosette trend.

In case you missed it, rosettes or floral appliqués are popping up everywhere. From red-carpet appearances by celebrities like Harry Styles and Lizzo to runway features in collections by Blumarine and Chanel, flower detailing is one of the biggest trends of 2023.

Now what typically starts as a small trend, like a cute rosebud add-on, grows into something much bigger. In this case, I’m talking oversized rosette headbands, head scarfs and if you go big enough crowns. The 2014 flower crown trend that we all knew and loved (and by “we all” I once again am referring to Vanessa Hudgens) is getting a regal upgrade.

This trend is just starting to bloom—keep scrolling for the new and improved flower crowns you can rock at festivals this year.

I present to you, the 2023 version of the flower crown—a chic maximalist headband that includes a dramatic mesh netting overlay.

If you're more of a boho dresser and festival-goer, this stunning peony headband would be the star of your festival outfit.

This oversized flower can be pinned in your hair by itself or with multiple to create a whole bouquet. Pro tip: add one to your hair and then get another to add on the strap of your tank top or the loops of your jeans.

The black roses on this floral headband give it a gothic feel. Lean into the darkness and pair it with a heavy eyeliner look.

If you like to make a statement, then this oversized floral headband is for you. If you wear a ribbed white tank, simple denim shorts and sneakers, this maximalist headband will transform your look.

Rosette scarves are all over runways, Instagram and store displays right now. The Y2K-inspired accessory is fun, flirty and easy to incorporate with any outfit. This scarf comes in three colors and can be tied s a headband or around your neck as a scarf.

This white floral headband has a bridal look but can also give major goddess vibes. It would look perfect with a maxi dress.

This flower crown with long ribbons immediately transports me back to 2014 in the best way.