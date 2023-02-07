Skip The Bouquet of Roses, The Fashion Crowd Just Wants Floral Appliqués

Scroll To See More Images

Roses are red and violets are blue, Hailey Bieber loves this trend, and I bet you will too. The flower appliqué trend is dominating my Instagram feed right now—just in time for Valentine’s Day, the hottest accessory you can wear is a flower bouquet (well at least a piece of one). Whether it be wrapped around your neck in choker form, or sitting on the crux of your shoulder, adding a fake flower accessory to your look has never been chicer (or easier).

I first started to notice the return of the Y2K flower accessory about a year ago in Blumarine’s pre-fall and fall 2022 ready-to-wear collections. The designer brand exclusively still makes Y2K-inspired fashion with halter neck mini dresses, butterfly-shaped crop tops, and low-rise everything—the flower appliques were a natural fit.

I immediately went to Etsy to find a similar choker because there were yet to be any options on the market. I’m unfortunately not very crafty but if you are, this is an accessory you can totally DIY. To my surprise, this trend didn’t take off right away—it wasn’t until the spring/summer ‘23 runway shows back in September that I noticed other designers like Prabal Gurung, Isabel Sanchis, and even Chanel get on board.

The second coming of the flower appliqué seemed to do the trick and it wasn’t long until Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae were sporting the look on Instagram.

More recently, floral appliques have taken over red-carpet fashion with strong appearances at the Golden Globes and the Grammy Awards. Most notably, Lizzo showed up to the 65th Annual Grammy Awards last weekend wearing an exquisite floor-length floral applique cape and officially took the trend to the next level.

You don’t have to wear a runway-ready or red-carpet look to get in on the trend. Tell your lover to skip the bouquet this year and shop for one of the flower appliqué pieces below instead.

Caterina Floral Embellished Cutout Minidress

This House of CB dress is a hot take on the appliqué trend and even comes with a matching necktie.

Straps Bodysuit with Flower Detail

This bodysuit is so cute for a night out—plus you can always dress it down with jeans and an oversized blazer.

Resin Flower Necklace

If you want to spice up a white tank top, just add this beautiful resin flower necklace. I love that it has the elements of a choker and a long necklace combined into one.

Trinitaria One Piece Swimsuit

This one-piece swimsuit is a bit pricey but can totally be justified when you realize that it can double as a bodysuit. Pair it with jeans and heels to be best dressed in your friend group.

Rose Detail Maxi Dress

Whether you’re wearing this dress for Valentine’s Day or saving it for a spring wedding, the rose detail adds a chic subtle statement.

High-Heeled Suede Flower Shoes

Adding a trend to your accessories or footwear is always a good idea. This pair of floral heels are appropriate for the office but will give your work look a high fashion twist.

Rose Flower Choker Necklace

Etsy is always a great (and ethical!) place to source pieces when a new trend hits the market. This floral choker looks just like the ones from the runway.

Suzette Maxi Dress

Get ahead of your summer shopping with this floral maxi dress. The sweet flower detail at the neckline is a great added touch.