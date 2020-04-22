The “Floss” Bikini Might Be Summer’s Most Risque Trend

First, the word “floss” referred to the thin minty string with which I cleaned between my teeth. Then, it was an oddly hypnotic dance move that (for the life of me) I simply couldn’t master. Now, floss is apparently the hottest thing in swimwear. Yup, you read that right: the floss bikini trend is alive and well, and it has more to do with itty-bitty dental floss vibes than it does the dance move. Although, if you wore a floss bikini while doing the floss, it would be quite a show indeed. I digress!

Last year, pretty much everyone was obsessed with high-cut, high-rise bikini bottoms. While we can wear whatever swimsuits we like, there’s always a trend or two that basically takes over come summer, and this year’s is, um, a little skimpier than last. Celebs like Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski are all about snapping Instagram photos wrapped up in these criss-crossed styles—in fact, the latter’s swimsuit brand, Inamorata, even carries a floss-style top.

While we haven’t hit peak beach-szn just yet, it won’t be long until we can (hopefully) plan beach days galore, and you best believe showing up in a cheeky floss swimsuit is the move this year.

If you’re a little intimidated by this trend, fear not. At first glance, it might seem to not leave much to the imagination, but there are ways to try it out without going full-on string bikini. You can opt for a monokini that provides additional coverage to your back, bum and chest, or go for a long-sleeved style for even more coverage up top. You can also rock a flossy bikini top and pair it with those high-rise, full-coverage bottoms from last season!

There are a million ways to try this trend out, and we’ve rounded up our top ten below. Fair warning, though: please wear sunscreen. These flossy tan lines would be horrendous.

1. Neon Dream

As if the skimpy straps don’t make enough of a statement, the bold neon hue really pops—especially if you’ve got a good tan going. That said, this set also comes in black or green, if you’d prefer something a little less ~extra~.

2. Cheetahlicious

I’m here for any and all cheetah swimsuits this year, y’all! A monokini with a strappy criss-cross front is a great way to try the floss trend without sacrificing quite so much coverage.

3. Dainty Floral

This swimsuit is really the best of both worlds: a sweet, feminine floral with a sexy, strappy silhouette. Plus, it’s reversible!

4. LBF (Little Black Floss)

It’s simple: You wear your LBD to the bar, and your LBF (Little Black Floss) to the beach! Any questions?

5. Snake Bite

Another stunning monokini option, this strappy lady is available in 14 (yes, 14!) different color and pattern options. We really love to see it.

6. Red Ruffle

If you want to ease into the trend, this ruffled number with just a hint of floss action up top is a safe bet. Plus, red swimsuits always give me Baywatch vibes. Bonus points!

7. Long Sleeves

If you’re concerned about coverage (um, my hand is raised), contrast a flossy midriff with full coverage sleeves! Something about a skin-tight long-sleeved is especially sexy and cool—especially with a pattern this bold.

8. Lace-Up

Were lace-up suits not the original floss swimwear?! This style features high-cut flossy sides to add some extra oomph, too.

9. Laser-Cut

Not only does this cute suit have the coveted stringy criss-cross detail, but it also has some seriously cute triangle cut-outs at the bust. Again, please wear sunscreen to avoid a traumatic tanline!

10. Braided

If you’re looking for floss that’s a little more sturdy (I mean, as sturdy as skinny straps can be) these braided details could be for you. This swimsuit comes in 13 colors, from the above cranberry to neon orange to neutral nude.

