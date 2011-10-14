Florence Welch Sparkles in a Brand New Jewelry Fashion Film

Musical maiden Florence Welch from Florence + the Machine is no stranger to being a muse to the fashion industry. Being the newest face of Italian luxury label Gucci as well as recently rocking the runway at CHANEL during Paris Fashion Week, Florence has indeed become one of the biggest fashion icons of 2011.

Her latest foray in the world of fashion comes in the form of a short appearance in British jeweler Dominic Jones‘ spring/summer 2012 fashion film. Dominic Jones was also the same designer that was responsible for accessorizing Florence in some amazing emerald earrings for the Met Gala back in May of this year.

In the fashion short, Florence looks ferociously gorgeous, giving killer straight-on glares to the camera, rocking Jones’ sharp-as-nails jewelry pieces (we’re especially loving the sweet silver choker).

There are a few other good lookin’ faces in the flick, but we think that Flo really does indeed seem to be the brightest diamond in the bunch.

[via TRENDLAND]