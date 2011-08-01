Florence Welch is the Next Topshop Collaborator?

Rumor has it that Florence Welch, the Florence + Machine singer, may be collaborating with Topshop on a collection. Apparently, Florence wants to partner with her stylist Adelene Johnson to bring the line to life. The line would reflect her modern-hippie, eclectic style.

With all of the Topshop rumors swirling around let’s hope this one is true. It seems like the perfect match-up! She would be following in the very successful footsteps of Kate Moss’ collaboration with Topshop. But, Florence’s flower child/rock star style is unique and coveted, while as a brand Topshop is innovative and savy enough to make it work. I can see 60’s inspired maxi dress and sparkly tap shorts flying off the racks now.

Click through the slide show to familiarize yourself with Florences’ signature style.

