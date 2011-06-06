Florence Welch Is The New Face of Gucci!

Florence Welch is insanely cool and rather stylish. Gucci, historically, creates overtly sexy, sensual ads that call to mind the life of a millionaire jetsetter in a vague sex haze. Then again, since Frida Giannini’s successful tenure began, cover models have included Rihanna and James Franco (and Mark Ronson?), so this one has more of an eye for celebrity than half naked models.

Perhaps as a further step away from that Tom Ford brand of Gucci sex appeal, Giannini’s latest choice, according to Vogue UK, is less about a woman’s obvious beauty and more about her aura if you will. “As I was imagining this collection I was thinking of a strong and somewhat mysterious muse. Florence is that kind of woman,” the designer explains.

I kind of love the pairing and can’t wait for the images to surface. Now bff’s Florence and Blake Lively can compare high design ads together!