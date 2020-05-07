A Definitive Timeline of Florence Pugh & Zach Braff’s Relationship

If Florence Pugh and Zach Braff’s relationship timeline proves anything, it’s this: the Little Women star *still* isn’t here for the slander about her beau. Pugh, 24, and Braff, 45, have officially been together for a little over a year now, and their 21-year age difference hasn’t stopped them yet; so why would it, now?

If anything, trolls have only added fuel to Pugh’s fire. The Black Widow actress continually defends her relationship to director Braff, even as fans pile on the “hurtful” comments. “I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life,” she told Elle UK in a recent interview.

“I know that part of being in the spotlight is that people might invade your privacy and have opinions on it, but it’s bizarre that normal folk are allowed to display such hate and opinions on a part of my life that I’m not putting out there,” Pugh added. “It’s a strange side of fame that you’re allowed to be torn apart by thousands of people even though you didn’t put that piece of you out there.”

For more about Pugh’s feelings on Braff and their relationship in the limelight, check out their dating timeline below.

They reportedly met and starting dating in April 2019.

Pugh and Braff were first linked after working together on Braff’s short film for Adobe Creative Cloud, In the Time It Takes to Get There. In the film, Pugh played a Victorian “influencer” with Alicia Silverstone.

Fans are *pretty* convinced that’s when the pair started dating, seeing as how Pugh and Braff were photographed holding hands in New York City shortly thereafter.

They met each other’s friends and family.

The pair’s first summer together was a rather eventful one. In June 2019, Braff and Pugh were pictured on the same day with Pugh’s older brother, Game of Thrones actor Toby Sebastian. Both posted photos with Sebastian on their Instagram pages.

By August 2019, the couple was pictured in one of the first public photos of them together. Actress Sydney Morton posted a photo of friends on holiday in Spain, which included Pugh embracing Braff.

But they only became Instagram Official in April 2020.

Despite all the evidence of their relationship, neither party confirmed it until April 2020, when Pugh shared a birthday post for Braff on her Instagram page. “Today we shall smile wider than the clouds are grey. April 6th and we’re celebrating hard! Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person. Raise those bubbles and jiggle,” the star wrote in her caption. Shortly after posting, however, Pugh disabled comments on the post. Which brings us to our next point…

Pugh has publically defended their relationship.

The actress has repeatedly issued statements about her relationship with Braff after receiving critical comments from her followers. When one follower wrote, “You’re 44 years old,” in response to a comment Braff left on Pugh’s Instagram page, the actress shot back: “and yet he got it.”

Pugh later defended her response in an Elle UK cover story in May 2020, explaining, “People need to realise that it’s hurtful. I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to.”

They have adopted a dog and are self-isolating together.

Braff and Pugh have reportedly been spotted going grocery shopping together whilst social-distancing guidelines are in effect, suggesting that the pair are currently isolating together at home. After cross-referencing their Instagram posts and Stories, the couple are also sharing their quarantine with a dog named Billie who they first fostered, and then adopted.

“We tried to foster, but then we fell in love,” Braff wrote in an Instagram post.