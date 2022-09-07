Florence’s Alleged ‘Ted Lasso’ Cameo Got Cut—Here’s How It Adds on to the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama

What if. Florence Pugh allegedly was going to be in Ted Lasso, but her cameo was cut. According to a fan’s tweet, the Don’t Worry Darling star was filming a scene for her director Olivia Wilde’s ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis’ award-winning show.

The tweet showed a picture of Florence on her phone in front of what appeared to be a camera. “I’ve just learned that Florence Pugh had a cameo in Ted Lasso that got cut,” the tweet said. “This story has layers, people.” The “story” refers to the ongoing drama that surrounds Florence’s new film Don’t Worry Darling. In the photo, Florence is wearing a jersey representing the show’s fictional football club, AFC Richmond. Interestingly, Florence’s ex-boyfriend Zach Braff also directed one episode of the Emmy Award-winning show during the first season.

According to a source to Page Six, Florence was uncomfortable with how Olivia handled her breakup with Jason Sudeikis, who created and stars in the Apple TV show. “I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry,” the source said. Another inside revealed that “Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable.” Florence also had a grudge regarding the professionalism handled by Olivia. Puck News reported that “Pugh, in particular, was angered by the absences, according to these sources, and one source personally witnessed a tense conversation about this issue between the two.”

During a presentation of Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon in April 2022, Olivia was served custody papers on stage. A woman interrupted her as she read from a teleprompter to give her a manila envelope, which was labeled with the words “Personal and Confidential.” “This is for me?” Liv said in the middle of her presentation for Don’t Worry Darling at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. She then commented about how the envelope was “very mysterious” before telling the crowd that she was “going to open it now because it feels like it’s a script.” When she opened the envelope and saw they were custody papers from Jason, Olivia put the papers back in the envelope and said, “OK, got it. Thank you.” She continued her presentation on Don’t Worry Darling and didn’t talk about the envelope again.

The ex-couple is in the middle of a custody battle after they were together for nearly a decade. The couple first appeared together in 2011, got engaged in 2013 and together they share two children: Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5. Olivia started dating Harry Styles in January 2021 after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling where Olivia directed and Harry acted. The former couple raised their kids between Los Angeles and London, where Jason films his Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. According to the documents, Olivia disagrees with Jason on raising her kids in New York City. “First, Olivia said that if I did not reside full-time in Los Angeles, she would allow me to spend time with Otis and Daisy on weekends and during vacation periods — thus depriving me of my right to parent the children during important periods of their lives,” Jason claimed when first serving the docs. “Second, Olivia said that she intended to relocate with the children to London following the close of school in 2023.”