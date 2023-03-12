Florence Pugh Just Wore Booty Shorts On The Oscars Red Carpet

Scroll To See More Images

The 95th Annual Academy Awards are lighting up Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles tonight with every A-list star gracing the ceremony’s red carpet. Through layers of tulle, sparkling crystal detailing and daring cut-outs, each celebrity has an opportunity to shine brighter than the other stars in attendance, at least in terms of fashion choices. If there’s one actress we can count on to make a dramatic, glamorous red carpet-appearance, it’s Florence Pugh. Florence Pugh’s Oscars look for 2023 was one for the books—she may not be nominated for an award this year, but she can definitely get an honorable mention for best dressed.

In typical Florence Pugh fashion, the actress wore Valentino Couture on the 2023 Oscars red carpet. Pugh loves to play with contrasting silhouettes with her red carpet looks and brought a unique take on red carpet fashion tonight. Her look included a nude-colored strapless top with puffy off-the-shoulder statement sleeves and a long train that draped around her onto the carpet floor. While the top initially may seem like the most striking piece of the outfit, the most surprising element was the pair of black mini shorts underneath.

In her interview with Laverne Cox for E! Live From the Red Carpet, Florence Pugh described her outfit as, “A bit of romantic. A bit of punk. I’m wearing some shorts. I’m doing it.”

The punk and romantic descriptors from Pugh were perfectly exemplified by her accessories. Pugh wore her hair in a straight, spiky high bun (a signature style for her) and added a bit of girly flair with a small black hair bow in her bun. Most notably, Pugh wore a diamond chocker from Tiffany & Co and gem drop earrings—the sparkly pieces contrasted perfectly with her everyday nose ring.

The Don’t Worry Darling actress is known for making a statement on the red carpet and loves to wear bright colors, ruffles, and dramatic sleeves. Recently, Florence Pugh has been a driving force behind the sheer dress trend, wearing completely see-through outfits to Paris Fashion Week and multiple red carpet-events in the last year. Valentino can be credited as the designer behind most of her looks as the actress has a long-term partnership with the brand.

One of Pugh’s most notable red-carpet appearances was at the Venice Film Festival for the Don’t Worry Darling premiere amid alleged drama amongst the cast and director, Olivia Wilde. Florence Pugh wore a sheer high-low off-the-shoulder Valentino dress that imitated the look of stars in the night sky.

Florence Pugh’s look at the 95th Annual Academy Awards is right in line with her previous Academy Awards looks. She last graced the Oscars red carpet at the 2020 awards where she was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Greta Gerwig’s adaption of Little Women. Pugh wore a bright turquoise Louis Vuitton gown to the 2020 award show that featured tiered ruffles and a high-low hem. While the look was certainly a bold choice, Pugh has clearly refined her own stand-out style since then and showed it off on the red carpet tonight.