Florence Pugh’s First Ever Oscars Look Is Louis Vuitton and Absolutely Stunning

If seeing Little Women in theaters multiple times is wrong, then we don’t want to be right. Not only is the film incredible, but it’s hard to deny that Florence Pugh in the role of Amy March is simply iconic. If you’re as obsessed with the up-and-coming actress as we are, it should come as no surprise to you that Florence Pugh’s 2020 Oscars look was absolute perfection. The actress has been seriously killing it on the red carpet lately (Did you see the hot pink Dries Van Noten gown she wore to the 2020 BAFTAs?), and her Oscars ensemble is just another example of her serious sartorial excellence.

Wearing a tiered dark teal gown at the 2020 Academy Awards, Florence Pugh has wooed us out of existence. The actress looked absolutely stunning while posing for photographers on the red carpet. You would never guess this was Pugh’s first time at the Oscars. The Louis Vuitton dress made it clear that the actress knew what she was doing—as if she’d been walking the Oscars red carpet for years and years. Plus, the tiered layers and belted detail were total perfection.

Florence Pugh typically pairs classic and beautiful diamonds with her red carpet ensembles, and the 2020 Oscars were no different—but there was a bit of twist. Wearing a gorgeous diamond wrap necklace featuring a jeweled detail with her teal Louis Vuitton gown (and matching teal heels!), the actress looked like a true Oscars red carpet pro.

For those of you who have seen Pugh’s portrayal of Amy March in Little Women (If you haven’t, you need to get on that right now.), you’ll understand why she’s nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Florence Pugh does any incredible job with the role of Amy, and we could watch her over and over again. This is Pugh’s first Oscar nomination, but we’re sure it won’t be her last.