Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason

Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have a feud according to an insider.

An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence felt really bad when the situation was happening in real-time. “I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason [Sudeikis] when she first hooked up with Harry,” the source said. “Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable.”

Olivia and Jason were together from 2011 until November 2020. The couple was engaged in 2013 and together they have two children together: Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5. Olivia started dating Harry in January in 2021 after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling where Olivia directed and Harry acted. An insider told HollywoodLife on February 21, 2022, that the couple are going slow and steady. “[Olivia] doesn’t want to move too fast and scare [Harry] off,” the insider said. “She’s been married before and had a near-decade relationship with Jason and has kids, so she is eager to see where this relationship goes with intentions of it being great but seeing how it all plays out.” During an appearance at CinemaCon promoting Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde was served custody papers from Sudeikis on April 27, 2022. Sudeikis reportedly wasn’t aware that his ex-fiancée would be served custody papers in public.

However, fans online are suspicious of Florence’s unresponsiveness to her own movie. Florence didn’t post about Don’t Worry Darling on her social media when everyone else in the cast, as well as Olivia, posted a trailer of the suspenseful movie. “The way Florence Pugh has yet to post about don’t worry darling even though there are two trailers out for it and yet she’ll post about every single other project that she’s doing right now like what did Olivia Wilde do ????” one user tweeted. Olivia posted on her Instagram a photo of Florence with the caption, ““Watching this woman work was such a f–king thrill! Cannot wait to show you more. @florencepugh@dontworrydarling.” However, another source told Page Six that the timing was due to a schedule conflict. “I heard she was already scheduled to post [about ‘Oppenheimer’] that day for some specific reason, it had nothing to do with a response to Olivia.”