Florence Just Revealed She’s ‘Grateful’ For ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ After Reports She & Olivia Had a ‘Screaming Match’ On Set

Maybe worry a little bit, darling? Florence Pugh breaks her silence on Don’t Worry Darling. The actress posted behind the scene photos of her time on the set of the psychological thriller amid all the drama that’s been looming over the psychological thriller movie.
She posted on Instagram on September 23, 2022, to promote her movie. “It’s here.. and ready to be seen. @dontworrydarling is in cinemas! We met so many talented people, visited some insane locations, worked hard in the desert dust and looked good whilst doing so.” She continued, while also directly thanking makeup artist Heba Thorisdottir, hairstylist Jaime Leigh McIntosh and costume designer Arianne Philips. “Thank you to all those who have bought tickets and those who have already seen it – whenever I watch massive impressive movie moments on massive screens I always remind myself that there is a boom just inches from the frame I’m watching. Or marks on the floor just below the actors waists. It’s crazy to think that each set up and scene takes a large portion of a day to execute, and on this one.. there was a lot to execute!”
She raved about her own experiences on set, “Explosions, car chases, cocktail balancing, underwater sequences, running, drinking, more running..This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times.” Florence concluded the post with, “For that I will always be grateful. To all of you who helped make this, your dedication and love was seen daily – thank you. With that, here are some pics I took from this time. More to come!
The post comes hours after an insider revealed to Vulture
that happened on set between Florence and director Olivia Wilde. According to an insider who spent "a significant time" on set, "Olivia and Harry would just disappear," and because of the affair and Olivia's absence from set, Florence and Olivia's breaking point ended up in a "screaming match," In the article, several reps and sources backed up the supposed drama that was going on during the making of the movie. Most sources disclosed that it's the reason why Florence has not been involved in the press run of Don't Worry Darling.
A source revealed to Page Six
in July 2022 that Olivia's affair with Harry was the reason
why Florence wasn't as involved in the promotion of the movie as people hoped her to be. "I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry," the source said. Another inside revealed that "Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable." Puck News
reported that "Pugh, in particular, was angered by Olivia's absences, according to these sources, and one source personally witnessed a tense conversation about this issue between the two," the site's reporter Matthew Belloni contended in an article published on August 27, 2022
During the film's world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Florence managed to dodge press for Don't Worry Darling
and left immediately after the film ended. The press dodge was speculated by TheWrap
, who confirmed that she had commitments to Denis Villeneuve's Dune Part Two
, which is currently being shot in Budapest. "[Florence will] be doing greetings for us from the set of Dune
because she's not doing press," a studio executive said. During Don't Worry Darling's film event in New York City, Florence also did not attend because she was busy filming Dune.
.