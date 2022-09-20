Here’s Why Florence & Chris Weren’t At the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere Amid Olivia Drama

No need to worry? Florence Pugh and Chris Pine missed out on the Don’t Worry Darling New York premiere. The two stars of the movie were noticeably not seen at a New York City event of the movie.

Before a special screening of the movie, Florence and Chris made a special appearance to explain why they didn’t attend the event where there was a broadcast Q&A with the cast and director Olivia Wilde after the movie. “Even though I’m working halfway around the world,” Florence said as she is filming the sequel to Dune. Chris added, “and I’m all the way in Los Angeles in production myself.” Florence continued, “We did not want to miss this opportunity to thank you for coming to experience Don’t Worry Darling in IMAX.” Chris then said that the movie is a “guaranteed thrilling ride” and Florence hoped that the audience would enjoy the movie.

Chris and especially Florence’s absence comes after the alleged drama that arose during the filming of the movie. An insider told Us Weekly on August 31, 2022, that Florence is trying to distance herself from the movie. “Florence and Olivia have had several disagreements personally and professionally, that’s why Florence isn’t doing any press for the movie,” the source said. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival on September 5, 2022. It’s reported that Florence’s press will be limited to the festival only and that she won’t be doing any press outside of that.

Another source revealed to Page Six that a rift between Florence and Olivia was because of the director’s affair with Harry. “I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry,” the source said. Another inside revealed that “Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable.”

On September 7, a source told Rolling Stone that Florence would be skipping the New York premiere beforehand, with the film’s production studio Warner Bros. confirming she wouldn’t be participating in the Q&A. “From what I understand, there is friction [between Florence and Olivia], but I don’t know why,” one source who was on the Don’t Worry Darling set told the magazine. “It’s pretty clear she’s choosing not to be a part of the PR,” she said of Pugh. “It’s clearly not beneficial to Olivia to not have her be a part of the PR. It has to be a Florence decision.”