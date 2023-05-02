Florence Pugh’s Buzz Cut Is The Main Character Of The 2023 Met Gala

Scroll To See More Images

Florence Pugh is no stranger to red carpets and has consistently been a standout celebrity for style over the past year. From completely sheer dresses to booty shorts, the actress is clearly not afraid to take a red-carpet risk (they pay off!). Pugh has a longstanding relationship with Valentino and stars as the face of the brand’s new campaign—so it was no surprise when Florence Pugh’s Met Gala Look for 2023 included head-to-toe Valentino, however, she did surprise everyone with a brand new buzzcut. Florence Pugh’s buzzcut is a totally new look for the actress, and what better place to debut it than the 2023 Met Gala?

Florence Pugh arrived at the 2023 Met Gala with a short, brown buzz cut, making it an evening of two firsts for the actress. The buzzcut hairstyle is reportedly for a new movie, We Live In Time, that’s in the works starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield. Pugh was able to disguise her new hairstyle under wigs leading up to the Met Gala. Just a few days ago, she attended the opening of the Tiffany & Co. store opening in New York City with a short blonde bob with bangs.

The striking new look for Florence Pugh complimented her Valentino gown and brought an edge to her overall look. Florence Pugh’s Valentino gown features a long white cascading train and almost has a bridal look to it. It features a strapless sweetheart neckline with an open back and a cutout under the bust. The dress is literally tied together with a small black bow—a nod to Karl Lagerfeld’s designs for Chanel. Valentino did a great job capturing both Florence Pugh’s style and paying tribute to Lagerfeld with the design of the dress. Pugh was right on point for the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. ”

Florence Pugh took advantage of her new buzzcut to wear a statement headpiece. The actress wore a gold crown-like piece with black feathers that stood straight up around her head in a circle. It elevated her entire look and added an edge to the white gown.

Beyond the headpiece, for accessories, Pugh wore diamond bracelets and drop earrings. She chose not to wear a necklace—a popular look in celebrity red carpet style right now. Florence Pugh’s Met Gala look is a departure from her typical red carpet style. The silhouette of the gown is much more formal and sophisticated than the pieces Florence Pugh typically opts for. It will be interesting to see if her style continues in that direction as she continues to rock her new buzzcut.

Over the last year, Florence Pugh has almost exclusively been wearing semi-sheer Valentino looks to events and wore a strapless, sheer lime green gown to the Tiffany & Co. opening earlier this week.

With the actress’s busy production schedule and Valentino partnership, it’s safe to say that even though this is Pugh’s first Met Gala appearance, it most likely won’t be her last. She’s certainly set the bar high for any future appearances.