Florence On CHANEL SS 2012: ‘Beautiful, Pastel-Colored Fish’

London-based AnOther magazine recently sat down with musical muse Florence Welch to chat about her surprise performance during CHANEL’s spring/summer 2012 presentation from this past Paris Fashion Week. Belting out the words to her new song “What The Water Gave Me” in head-to-toe CHANEL whilst standing in a large oyster shell, her dazzling performance supplied the perfect soundtrack to the show’s underwater-like theme, which seemed to be all Karl’s doing:

“It was funny because Karl and I were doing a shoot for Japanese Vogue, where I was talking about the underwater themes in my record, and he was saying how he wanted to do an underwater theme for his show.

Then he said: ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if you came down on a big wire like you were floating?’ and I was like: ‘What?’ And he said: ‘We can get all these harps together…’ and all these ideas were coming to him just really off the cuff… so I thought he was joking and then he put his hand on mine and said: ‘Ok, so we’ll do it, I’m glad we talked.’ It was all really spontaneous!

It was great to be a part of the spectacle, it wasn’t purely just my performance. It was about the clothes, and the models, and this whole set as well so it was quite nice being a part of something so exquisite and exciting.

The clothes were wonderful, they all looked like beautiful, pastel-coloured fish in this underwater landscape with the pearls all over them.”