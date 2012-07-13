Florence + the Machine Go Lana Del Rey On Us For New “Breaking Down” Video

There’s no doubt that we’re big fans of Florence + the Machine here at the StyleCaster office, so when Flo and co. drop a new video, of course we’re going to be a little excited.

The new clip for the band’s single “Breaking Down” sees our favorite ginger chanteuse on and off the road from her recent tour, exploring our homeland’s amber waves of grain, as well as our ample neon sign fixtures. What’s more, you’ll immediately notice that the whole video was filmed with a grainy, vintage filter, making the whole clip very retro — and, essentially, very Lana Del Rey.

For those of you who’ve set your peepers on the breakout talent’s homemade videos, you know that LDR has a fondness for mixing old timey stock footage and clips alongside newly captured footage that has a vintage look to it. Basically, this is the same recipe that Florence + the Machine have managed to replicate for the new “Breaking Down” video.

One thing LDR never had in any of her videos, however, was a cameo from StyleCaster BFF and indie music crooner Dev Hynes (whose current moniker is Blood Orange, but who was formerly known as Lightspeed Champion and one-third of Test Icicles), which we are totally loving, naturally.

So take that and your Mulberry namesake bag to the bank, Miss Del Rey.