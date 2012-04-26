Listen: Florence + the Machine Release ‘Breath of Life’ Track For ‘Snow White’ Film

Florence + the Machine is an unstoppable force of epic music.With Miss Florence Welch at the helm of this musical brigade, her tour de force vocals will easily make anyone feel awashed in emotional awesomeness.

That’s why it was a no-brainer that she was chosen to record a song for the upcoming Hollywood blockbuster film, Snow White and the Huntsman. Titled “Breath of Life,” the song will be featured on the film’s soundtrack, which is set to be released on May 29th here in the States.

The track was recorded in Los Angeles with the help of a large orchestra, and was inspired by the film’s Queen Ravenna character, played by Dior‘s poster girl, Charlize Theron. And just like what you’d probably think, it’s a song of epicness that’s both beautiful and dark.

“The Queen is just this incredible character; so hungry for life but so dead inside,” said Welch, according to NME. “She’s sort of eternal, but inside there’s nothing. She’s kind of like charcoal or something. She has this thirst for youth and for life, but for what kind of life? This darkness, but she’s so beautiful, so it’s this kind of juxtaposition between beauty and, ultimately, death.”

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

Snow White and the Huntsman also stars Twilight‘s Kristen Stewart and Thor‘s Chris Hemsworth, and will hit theaters on June 1, 2012. In other words, we’re 99% positive that it’s going to be one of the biggest movies of the summer.

Listen to the Florence + the Machine track down below, and let us know if you’re planning to see the film come June by leaving a comment underneath.

[Photo via YouTube]