25 Reasons to Forget Seasonal Rules and Wear Florals During Winter

Some fashion themes just pair intuitively with different seasons: velvet in winter, shearling during fall, straw totes in summer… and, of course, who could forget the unforgettable “Devil Wears Prada Scene” in which Miranda Priestley skewers an editor in a pitch meeting with this sarcasm-laced comment: “Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.”

But we’re not the types to abide by too many fashion rules, especially because when said rules are broken, that’s when you often end up discovering the freshest combinations. Florals during winter is one such example of a counterintuitive pairing that we happen to love.

Making floral patterns work for winter is easier than you’d imagine. Have a great floral dress? Pair it with tights and a leather jacket. That flowery blouse? Try it with a leather jeans and boots. Ahead, check out 25 of the prettiest ways to wear floral during winter.