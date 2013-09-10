Want: Statement-Making Floral Palazzo Pants For Under $100

What: Vintage-inspired floral print palazzo pants in a lightweight material for easing into fall.

Why: Not only are wide-leg pants considerably more conducive to long stretches of sitting, than say, jeans, they’re also more original. And there’s simply no better time to walk on the sartorial wild side than during New York Fashion Week which culminates on Thursday.

How: Street style Queen Miroslava Duma was spotted yesterday wearing a belted tank top over cobalt wide pants, and naturally she looked divine. If that’s too much volume for you, tuck in a thin camisole or T-shirt in a solid color, throw on some wedges and a leather jacket to toughen up the feminine look.

Wide Leg Pants In Vintage Floral, $64; at ASOS