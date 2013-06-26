Floral Maxi Dresses: 5 Gorgeous Styles That Cost Less Than $150

We’ll admit it: Online shopping is a critical part of our daily routine. In fact, our day isn’t complete without browsing our beloved bookmarked sites for pretty much anything and everything style related. The Web, however, can be a bit of a danger to our wallets. There are so many fabulous sites; it’s easy to get more than a little carried away.

Lucky for you, we have a slight obsession with the idea that genuine style doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg—it’s all about finding the right items. That’s why we’ve decided to scour the Web every week to highlight chic finds that look expensive but won’t blow your budget. Next up, we’ve highlighted 11 gorgeous floral maxi dresses perfect for summer that all clock in under $150 Welcome, shoppers, to $ave It!

First Kiss Print Maxi Dress, $148; at Free People

Pencey Standard Open-Back Floral Dress, $127; at Revolve Clothing

ASOS CURVE Maxi Dress With Tie Back In Floral Print, $65; at ASOS

Reformed By The Reformation Flora & Fauna Maxi Dress, $89; at Urban Outfitters

Long Printed Dress, $49.99; at Zara

