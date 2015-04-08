Editor’s Pick: The Chicest Floral Jacquard Minidress Ever—For $66

Although it doesn’t exactly feel like spring in New York, my brain is well aware that we’re into our second week of April, which means it can’t stop thinking about some of my favorite things—mules, high-waisted shorts, light jackets, and minidresses. Especially minidresses that are as chic as the above.

I love the subtle sheen of the jacquard, the slightly boxy fit, and the prim collar, but not as much as I love the price: At $66, it’s pretty much a no-brainer for me.

A word to the wise: If you order this dress, or anything from Front Row Shop, be sure to measure your size exactly—the store is based in Asia and lists its sizing in centimeters, but it’s easy to convert it to inches using a little tool called Google. I’ve ordered plenty from the site, and everything fits perfectly and looks remarkably high-end.

A-Line Dress in Floral Jacquard, $66; at Front Row Shop