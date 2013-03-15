Want: A Retro Floral Headband For Less Than $4 (We’re Not Kidding)

What: An adjustable floral headband that doubles as a hair tie

Why: For less than $5, this Brandy Melville headband is definitely gives you bang for your bucks. Not only could it be worn as headband (so reminiscent of Amy Winehouse), but wrap it around a ponytail and it turns into a hair tie. Plus, it’s adjustable—which means hassle-free comfort. The dainty floral print adds a girly touch that makes it the ultimate springtime accessory.

How: We can’t wait to wear this with absolutely everything. From our favorite high-waist denim shorts to our go-to black mini dress, this headband will add a cool springy touch to any casual look.