25 Totally Modern Ways to Decorate with Florals This Season

25 Totally Modern Ways to Decorate with Florals This Season

Kristen Bousquet
Photo: Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design

You don’t have to undertake a major redecorating project to make your space feel more seasonally appropriate. Small, strategic adjustments and additions are all you need, and while florals for spring may not be groundbreaking (ha) they’re still totally pretty and classic. Whether you slap on some peel-and-stick floral wallpaper or replace the snoozy neutral throw pillows with bright, bold flower prints, we’re big advocates of adding some floral freshness to your space this time of year.

MORE: The Millennial Decor Trends Taking Over Pinterest Right Now

Ready to make your space perfectly feminine and timeless? We’ve gathered some of our favorite floral shopping picks and home inspo in the gallery ahead.

1 of 25
STYLECASTER | Floral Decor | Target canary floral peel & stick removable wallpaper

Target canary floral peel & stick removable wallpaper, $30 at Target

STYLECASTER | Floral Decor | THRO tropical leaf plush throw

THRO tropical leaf plush throw, $15 at TJ Maxx

STYLECASTER | Floral Decor | Anthropologie Meadow Bloom wallpaper

Anthropologie Meadow Bloom wallpaper, $88 at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Floral Decor | Urban Outfitters heartbreaker vase

Urban Outfitters heartbreaker vase, $14 at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Floral Decor | Zara Home reversible quilt with floral print

Zara Home reversible quilt with floral print, $299 at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Floral Decor | Liberty for Anthropologie Tamsin dining chair

Liberty for Anthropologie Tamsin dining chair, $128 at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Floral Decor | Nuloom made in Turkey bohemian style area rug

Nuloom made in Turkey bohemian style area rug, $130+ at TJ Maxx

STYLECASTER | Floral Decor | H&M Home patterned cushion cover

H&M Home patterned cushion cover, $13 at H&M Home

STYLECASTER | Floral Decor | Urban Outfitters Rosa embroidered velvet throw pillow

Urban Outfitters Rosa embroidered velvet throw pillow, $49 at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Floral Decor | Anthropologie Paint & Petals Melamine dinner plate

Anthropologie Paint & Petals Melamine dinner plate, $10 at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Floral Decor | Target pink floral tufted doormat

Target pink floral tufted doormat, $11 at Target

STYLECASTER | Floral Decor | H&M Home floral-print duvet cover set

H&M Home floral-print duvet cover set, $57 at H&M Home

