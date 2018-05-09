25 Totally Modern Ways to Decorate with Florals This Season

You don’t have to undertake a major redecorating project to make your space feel more seasonally appropriate. Small, strategic adjustments and additions are all you need, and while florals for spring may not be groundbreaking (ha) they’re still totally pretty and classic. Whether you slap on some peel-and-stick floral wallpaper or replace the snoozy neutral throw pillows with bright, bold flower prints, we’re big advocates of adding some floral freshness to your space this time of year.

Ready to make your space perfectly feminine and timeless? We’ve gathered some of our favorite floral shopping picks and home inspo in the gallery ahead.