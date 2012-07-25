The Must-Have: The Floral Blazer

It’s been well-established that prints are very much on-trend this season — and vivid prints don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. If you have yet to attempt the look, we suggest testing the waters with a blazer or jacket.

This brilliant Topshop blazer not only packs a printed punch, it also comes with additional pairing options depending on how brave you’re willing to be. There’s a matching pair of pants available, if you’re looking to experiment with full-on florals; Otherwise, you can go simple by layering with a simple white tee, or pair the jacket with a polka dot shirt to achieve the bold mixed patterns look. There really aren’t any rules, though the key with mixing prints is to try to stay within the same color and tonal family.

To highlight the jacket as a statement piece, stick to neutrals and the blazer will make your outfit pop on it’s own. As bold as this jacket may be, it’s incredibly versatile — you can wear it to work, out to dinner, or just to brunch with friends.

Tall Co-ord Floral Blazer, $130, at Topshop